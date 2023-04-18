New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960990/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market to Reach $37 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Implantable Drug Delivery Devices estimated at US$22.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.1% over the period 2022-2030. Contraceptive Implants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Spinal Implants segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Implantable Drug Delivery Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories
- Allergan PLC
- Bausch and Lomb, Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Medtronic PLC
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Teleflex, Inc.
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960990/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug
Delivery Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contraceptive Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Contraceptive Implants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Contraceptive Implants
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spinal Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Spinal Implants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Spinal Implants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brachytherapy Seeds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Brachytherapy Seeds by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Brachytherapy Seeds by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Eluting Stents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Drug Eluting Stents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Drug Eluting Stents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bio-absorbable Stents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Bio-absorbable Stents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Bio-absorbable Stents
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intraocular Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Intraocular Implants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Intraocular Implants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infusion Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Infusion Pumps by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Infusion Pumps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biodegradable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Biodegradable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Biodegradable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-biodegradable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Non-biodegradable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Non-biodegradable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diffusion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Diffusion by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Diffusion by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Osmotic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Osmotic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Osmotic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magnetic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Magnetic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Magnetic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contraception by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Contraception by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Contraception by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ophthalmology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Ophthalmology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 16-Year Perspective for Ophthalmology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 54: World 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diabetes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 56: World Historic Review for Diabetes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 57: World 16-Year Perspective for Diabetes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 58: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 60: World 16-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 61: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 62: World Historic Review for Autoimmune Diseases by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 63: World 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune Diseases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 64: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 66: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 67: World Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 68: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Product Type -
Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds,
Drug Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular
Implants, Infusion Pumps and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: USA Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Product Type - Contraceptive Implants, Spinal
Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents,
Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: USA 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy
Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular
Implants, Infusion Pumps and Other Product Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Type - Biodegradable and
Non-biodegradable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: USA Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Type - Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: USA 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 74: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Technology - Diffusion,
Osmotic, Magnetic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 75: USA Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Technology - Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: USA 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic and Other Technologies for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Application -
Contraception, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Diabetes,
Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: USA Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Application - Contraception, Ophthalmology,
Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: USA 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Contraception, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Diabetes,
Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 80: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Product Type -
Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds,
Drug Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular
Implants, Infusion Pumps and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Canada Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Product Type - Contraceptive Implants, Spinal
Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents,
Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug
Delivery Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants,
Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable
Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Type - Biodegradable and
Non-biodegradable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Canada Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Type - Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug
Delivery Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 86: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Technology - Diffusion,
Osmotic, Magnetic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 87: Canada Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Technology - Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug
Delivery Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic and Other Technologies
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Application -
Contraception, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Diabetes,
Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Canada Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Application - Contraception, Ophthalmology,
Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug
Delivery Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Contraception, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular,
Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Product Type -
Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds,
Drug Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular
Implants, Infusion Pumps and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Japan Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Product Type - Contraceptive Implants, Spinal
Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents,
Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug
Delivery Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants,
Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable
Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Type - Biodegradable and
Non-biodegradable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Japan Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Type - Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug
Delivery Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 98: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Technology - Diffusion,
Osmotic, Magnetic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 99: Japan Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Technology - Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug
Delivery Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic and Other Technologies
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Application -
Contraception, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Diabetes,
Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Japan Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Application - Contraception, Ophthalmology,
Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug
Delivery Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Contraception, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular,
Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 104: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Product Type -
Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds,
Drug Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular
Implants, Infusion Pumps and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: China Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Product Type - Contraceptive Implants, Spinal
Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents,
Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: China 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug
Delivery Devices by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants,
Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable
Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps and Other Product
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Type - Biodegradable and
Non-biodegradable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: China Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Type - Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: China 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug
Delivery Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 110: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Technology - Diffusion,
Osmotic, Magnetic and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 111: China Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Technology - Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: China 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug
Delivery Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic and Other Technologies
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Application -
Contraception, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Diabetes,
Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: China Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Application - Contraception, Ophthalmology,
Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: China 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug
Delivery Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Contraception, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular,
Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 116: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Europe Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug
Delivery Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Implantable Drug Delivery Devices by Product Type -
Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds,
Drug Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular
Implants, Infusion Pumps and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Europe Historic Review for Implantable Drug Delivery
Devices by Product Type - Contraceptive Implants, Spinal
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960990/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market to Reach $37 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960990/?utm_source=GNW