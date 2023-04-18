Global $45.38 Billion Analgesics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecasts, 2022-2023 & 2027

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analgesics - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global analgesics market was valued at USD 30,599 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 to reach USD 45,389 million by 2027, owing to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic, cancer, and other chronic diseases and rising demand of analgesics for the treatment of mild to moderate pain.

The analgesics market is slated to witness prosperity owing to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic, cancer, and other chronic diseases, the rising demand for analgesics for the treatment of mild to moderate pain, the growing burden of the geriatric population, and the growing focus on improving the safety, efficacy, and usability of analgesics for people are further expected to result in the appreciable revenue growth in the analgesics market during 2022-2027.



Analgesics Market Dynamics:



According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2022, globally nearly 2.26 million cases of breast cancer, 2.21 million cases of lung cancer, 1.93 million cases of colon and rectum cancer, 1.41 million cases of prostate cancer, and 1.09 million cases of stomach cancer were reported in 2020.



The rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and others is another important driver for the analgesics market. According to World Health Organization (WHO) 2022, musculoskeletal conditions are the leading contributor to disability and worldwide around 1.71 billion people are suffering from musculoskeletal diseases such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and others. According to WHO 2022, worldwide around 528 million people suffered from osteoarthritis in 2019. As per the same source, worldwide 18 million people had rheumatoid arthritis in 2019.



Osteoarthritis often referred to as degenerative or wear-and-tear arthritis affects the joints and eventually causes the smooth cartilage on the surface of the bones to wear away. Patients face significant pain, edema, and joint inflammation which limits their ability to move freely. Analgesics are thereby taken to treat the pain.



Additionally, the rising demand for analgesics for the treatment of mild to moderate pain such as in the case of toothache, headache, pain due to strenuous physical activity, period pain, and others is another factor accelerating the growth of the analgesics market.



However, growing concern over opioid abuse and stringent regulatory policies may act as a restraint in the market growth for analgesics.



North America is expected to dominate the overall Analgesics Market:



Among all the regions, North America is expected to lead in revenue generation in the global analgesics market. This can be due to factors including the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such as orthopedic, cardiovascular, tuberculosis, and cancer among others, the increasing old age population, and the presence of key companies involved in the development of analgesics, and others.



The rising prevalence of arthritis in the US is the major factor responsible for the growth of the analgesics market in the region. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2021, it has been estimated that there will be around 78.4 million people suffering from doctor-diagnosed arthritis by 2040, and out of that two-thirds will be the women population.



Analgesics Market Key Players:

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi

Assertio Holdings, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GSK plc.

Perrigo Company plc.

Mallinckrodt

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Abbott

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

Fresenius Kabi USA

Lilly

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Heron Therapeutics, Inc

