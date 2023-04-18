Greystone Provides $23.8 Million in Fannie Mae DUS® Financing for Multifamily Property in Boise, Idaho

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $23,791,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS®) Green Rewards loan for a 160-unit multifamily property in Nampa, Idaho. The financing was originated by Lorie Hanson, Managing Director at Greystone, with Tim Van Valin from Sage Creek Group acting as correspondent.



Newly constructed in 2022, Breckenridge Apartments in Canyon County is a garden-style apartment community with 35 buildings that feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The $23,791,000 non-recourse, fixed-rate financing carries a 10-year term and 30-year amortization, with seven years of interest-only payments. The property achieved Fannie Mae’s Green Building Certification for its energy and water efficiency.

“Greystone’s extensive lending platform is here to meet client needs through every phase of a project’s lifecycle,” said Ms. Hanson. “We’re deeply committed to serving the multifamily space and work hard to provide our clients with the right financing and a seamless transaction experience.”

“We relied on Greystone’s wealth of knowledge in multifamily finance and couldn’t be more pleased,” said Mr. Samuel Rust, principal of the borrower. “Our team delivered exactly what we needed – they were a true partner though the entire experience and we look forward to working with them again.

