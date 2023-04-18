Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Plano Names Ty Burgess Chief Executive Officer

PLANO, Texas, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Plano has appointed Ty Burgess as its new CEO. Burgess brings over 21 years of healthcare leadership to his work with Reunion. He most recently served as the CEO of a 92-bed specialty hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“I am humbled and honored to be part of a remarkable organization such as Reunion,” Burgess said. “The passion for outcome-driven care and the momentum within the company is palpable, and I look forward to helping ensure the success of our new Plano hospital. It continues to be my personal mission to provide the very best outcomes and restore hope to those who come to us during their greatest time of need.”

Burgess holds an MBA from Baylor University. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Texas at Dallas. Prior to his role as a CEO in Fort Worth, Burgess served in leadership roles in business development for specialty hospitals and sales in health technology.

As the Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Plano CEO, he strives to make Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital a provider and employer of choice in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. Burgess will lead the Plano team to drive positive performance results across the hospital’s clinical, financial, and overall operating capacities. Burgess will also lead the hospital team to provide the exceptional care and positive patient experiences that are hallmarks of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals.

About Reunion Rehab Hospital Plano

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Plano, located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, is designed to provide comprehensive, high-quality post-acute medical rehabilitation therapies to a wide variety of patients. At this state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation hospital, the clinical team embraces new tools and processes to give patients with physical, occupational, or cognitive limitations positive outcomes and an opportunity to return to their active lives. For more information, please visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com .

