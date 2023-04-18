Greater Good Charities Announces More Than $575 Million Invested in Its Mission

Seattle, Wash., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, announces more than $575 million invested in its mission, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support worldwide. Greater Good Charities works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good.



“We are proud and humbled to reach this milestone that reflects our efforts to help people, pets, and the planet in the communities we serve across the globe,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “We remain committed to our mission, using our programs to mobilize in response to need worldwide. This moment is especially meaningful as we broaden our support for Ukraine in our second year of response to the war, help earthquake victims in Türkiye, and expand our efforts throughout Europe.”



In 2007, Greater Good Charities was formed as a granting organization that raised funds online for partner nonprofit projects around the world. Today, Greater Good Charities has evolved into a global nonprofit with more than 10 active programs to help people, pets, and the planet. Greater Good Charities programs include a variety of impactful initiatives, including sending critically needed supplies to pets and people in need across the world, leading biodiversity expeditions and protecting endangered species, flying thousands of at-risk pets to new homes, renovating domestic violence and animal shelters, spaying/neutering thousands of pets, and responding to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ukraine crisis and catastrophic natural disasters.



In addition to reaching this milestone of $575 million invested in its mission, Greater Good Charities has proudly worked with other best-in-class nonprofit partners and expanded corporate partnerships to amplify the good more effectively. Accolades for the nonprofit include a Platinum rating on GuideStar and 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator.

To learn more about Greater Good Charities please visit greatergood.org.

About Greater Good Charities

