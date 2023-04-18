Global Dental Polymerization Lamps Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $472.6 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.8%

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Polymerization Lamps Market, By Type By End User, And by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global dental polymerization lamps market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

3M

Ivoclar Vivadent

Ultradent Products Inc.

Mectron s.p.a.

Kerr Corporation

Gnatus Medical-Dental Equipments

Tecno-Gaz S.p.A

ACTEON GROUP

Dentsply Sirona

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

DENTMATE

Flight Dental System

Medit Corp

COLTENE Group

Kulzer GmbH

VOCO GmbH

B.A. International Ltd.

Dental polymerization lamp is dental equipment that is used for the polymerization of light-cure resin-based composites. Dental polymerization lamps are used in many aspects of modern dentistry. It can be used on several different dental materials that are curable by light and also used in dental practice to irradiate polymer-based repair materials to cure them.

Quartz-tungsten-halogen (QTH), light-emitting diode (LED), plasma arc curing (PAC), and argon laser are the different types of dental polymerization lamps. Resin-based restorative products in dentistry use the basic monomer polymerization mechanism. Photopolymerization works by using light energy to activate a photoinitiator, that creates free radicals to initiate polymerization and can absorb light.

Quartz-tungsten-halogen (QTH), light-emitting diode (LED) lights are commonly utilized in dental polymerization lamps. Problems that may be associated with light-activated resin-based composites include polymerization toward the light source, the sensitivity of composite to ambient light, and variability in the depth of polymerization due to the intensity of light penetration.



Increasing usage and demand for dental curing lights are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, according to the data published by Operative Dentistry, the evaluation study was conducted in primary and secondary dental settings in the U.K. to evaluate the quality of LED light curing units (LCUs) in primary and secondary clinics and to assess the effect of damage, contamination, use of protective sleeves, and distance of light tips to target on the irradiance and performance of LCUs. It was stated that 62% of the LED light curing units (LCUs) were maintained properly.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global dental polymerization lamps market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report will allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global dental polymerization lamps market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global dental polymerization lamps market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $280.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $472.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Dental Polymerization Lamps Market, By Type:

Quartz-Tungsten-Halogen (QTH)

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

Plasma Arc Curing (PAC)

Argon Laser

Global Dental Polymerization Lamps Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Other (Specialty Clinics, etc.)

Global Dental Polymerization Lamps Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkcr84

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment