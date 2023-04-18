Global Neuropathic Ocular Pain Market Report 2023: Increase in Product Launches by Key Market Players Drives Growth

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neuropathic Ocular Pain Market, By Drug Class, By Distribution Channel, And by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global neuropathic ocular pain market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

OKYO Pharma Limited

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

IACTA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

SALVAT

AbbVie Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Kala Pharmaceuticals

Spectra Vision Care.

Alcon Laboratories

AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Optocred Pharmaceuticals

BRIM Biotechnology, Inc.

Neuropathic pain is a pain condition that's usually chronic. It's usually caused by chronic, progressive nerve disease, and it can also occur as the result of injury or infection. Ocular neuropathic pain, also referred to as corneal neuropathic pain, is a condition where corneal pain is seen in response to normally non-painful stimuli.

This results from repeated direct damage to corneal nerves. This damaged nerve sends pain signals to central nervous system (CNS) even in the absence of painful stimulus, thus, called "pain without stain" or "phantom cornea'. This condition is the ocular analog of systemic neuropathic pain, a complex regional pain syndrome, or reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSD). Ocular or corneal neuropathic pain, corneal neuropathy, corneal neuralgia, kertaoneuralgia, and corneal allodynia are all terms that are used to describe the same disease entity.



An increase in government and non-government organizations' initiatives to improve access to affordable vision care and an increase in awareness among people regarding eye-related disease are expected to drive market growth. Moreover, an increase in product launches by key market players is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $197.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $244.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

By Drug Class:

Steroids

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Antidepressants

Anticonvulsants

Opioids

Others (Vitamin B supplements, Botulinum toxin A, and others)

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

