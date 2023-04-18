CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market is projected to cross a worth of US$ 1426.5 Million at a CAGR of 10% amid rising demand for Non-invasive Procedures | Future Market Insights, Inc

NEWARK, Del, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market size is set to reach US$ 550.01 million in 2023. Overall sales of CO2 medical laser systems are likely to surge at 10% CAGR, taking the forecasted market valuation to US$ 1,426.59 million by the end of 2033.



The demand for CO2 medical laser systems is on the rise due to factors including

Technological advancements

Increasing adoption of laser treatments for aesthetic procedures

High demand for tattoo removal

Rising adoption of laser systems by veterinary care providers.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, urological disorders, stroke, neurovascular diseases, and cardiovascular disorders



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases were responsible for around 40 million deaths worldwide, which is 74% globally. High blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, and other unhealthy lifestyle-related disorders result in a higher percentage of the population developing non-communicable diseases. For example, in 2021, 17 million people died from cardiovascular diseases. Accounting for 32% of the global death rate, with 85% of these deaths caused due to stroke and heart attack.

Some key growth drivers for the CO2 medical laser systems market include:

Cost savings and additional benefits to patients

improved healthcare

cutting-edge technologies

sophisticated devices

Breakthrough medicines

Individualized care

In addition, medical tourism is becoming increasingly popular, with people traveling to different countries for better treatment at affordable prices. Cosmetic surgery is a popular choice in medical tourism. Destinations such as Brazil, Japan, Italy, Mexico, Russia, India, Turkey, Germany, and France are the top choices for individuals seeking such procedures.

Key Takeaways

The increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures is a key driver of market growth.

The dermatology segment dominates the market due to the rising demand for esthetic procedures and products.

The veterinary segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth due to the increasing adoption of laser systems by veterinary care providers.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth in the CO2 medical laser systems market due to the increase in aesthetic clinics and rising disposable income.

Although, the high cost of CO2 medical laser systems and the availability of alternative treatment options may restrain the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Global manufacturers of medical laser systems are ramping up their production processes and introducing cost-effective solutions to meet the rising demand for these systems. Leading companies are also focusing on improving the quality of their products to cater to various CO2 medical laser system applications.

Alma Lasers, for example, recently launched the Alma PrimeX. It is a non-invasive platform for skin tightening and body contouring. While Candela introduced the Frax Pro System for dual-depth skin resurfacing. These efforts to enhance product quality and expand product portfolios are driving the demand for CO2 medical laser systems.

Key players:

LightScalpel

Limmer Laser GmbH

Boston Scientific Corp.

Herdeks

Alma Lasers

Bison Medical

DEKA M.E.L.A. srl

Cutting Edge Laser Technologies

Lynton Laser Ltd.



Recent Developments

DEKA M.E.L.A. srl won the AGAIN laser award for Best Lasers, Lights, and Energy-based Devices at the AMWC (Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress) in Monte Carlo in 2022. For vascular conditions, hair removal, nonablative photorejuvenation, superficial pigmented lesions, and onychomycosis, the AGAIN laser is a top choice.

Key Segments

CO2 Medical Laser Systems Industry by Application:

CO2 Medical Laser Systems Industry for Dermatology

CO2 Medical Laser Systems Industry for Ophthalmology

CO2 Medical Laser Systems Industry for Gynecology

CO2 Medical Laser Systems Industry for Urology

CO2 Medical Laser Systems Industry for Dentistry

CO2 Medical Laser Systems Industry for Cardiovascular

CO2 Medical Laser Systems Industry for ENT



CO2 Medical Laser Systems Industry by End User:

CO2 Medical Laser Systems Industry in Hospitals CO2 Medical Laser Systems Industry in Outpatient Facilities CO2 Medical Laser Systems Industry in Specialty Clinics

CO2 Medical Laser Systems Industry in Ambulatory Surgical Centers CO2 Medical Laser Systems Industry in Research & Manufacturing CO2 Medical Laser Systems Industry in Research Institutes CO2 Medical Laser Systems Industry in Academic Institutes





Complete TOC with Report Preview @

