Global GDPR Services Market to 2030: Rising Awareness of Data Protection Drives Growth

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GDPR Services Market, By Type of Deployment, By Offering, By Organization Size, By End-User Industry, And By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global GDPR Services market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Company Profiles
- IBM Corporation
- Veritas Technologies LLC
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Micro Focus International PLC
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Capgemini SE
- SecureWorks Inc.
- Wipro Limited
- DXC Technology Company
- Accenture PLC
- Atos SE
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited
- Infosys Limited
General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is an important component of EU privacy law and human rights law, regulating the protection of personal data of individuals in the European Union and European Economic Area. It requires all companies to protect their customers' personal data and ensure they meet new rules around how it is used.
The GDPR has brought a lot of changes to the way companies work with customers and potential customers. For example, if an organization is sending out email campaigns or contacting prospects, they must have a simple, easy to read, clear and concise privacy policy that covers what is allowed and what is not.
Those with sensitive personal data must sign off on each and every campaign, and there should be an opt-out option to remove their name from mailing lists in case they want to change their mind about receiving communications.
The rise in awareness of data protection and the introduction of strict policies by governments of various countries is expected to drive growth of the global GDPR services market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing adoption of technology in the region is expected to drive the market.
However, a high implementation cost and lack of expertise in managing these services are the major restraints that are expected to hinder market growth.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global GDPR Services market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global GDPR Services market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global GDPR Services market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|149
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1186.5 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5997.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
Global GDPR Services Market, By Type of Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud
Global GDPR Services Market, By Offering
- Data Management
- Data Discovery and Mapping
- Data Governance
- API Management
Global GDPR Services Market, By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Global GDPR Services Market, By End-User Industry
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Telecom and IT
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Other End-user Industries
Global GDPR Services Market, By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
