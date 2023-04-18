Global GDPR Services Market to 2030: Rising Awareness of Data Protection Drives Growth

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GDPR Services Market, By Type of Deployment, By Offering, By Organization Size, By End-User Industry, And By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global GDPR Services market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is an important component of EU privacy law and human rights law, regulating the protection of personal data of individuals in the European Union and European Economic Area. It requires all companies to protect their customers' personal data and ensure they meet new rules around how it is used.

The GDPR has brought a lot of changes to the way companies work with customers and potential customers. For example, if an organization is sending out email campaigns or contacting prospects, they must have a simple, easy to read, clear and concise privacy policy that covers what is allowed and what is not.

Those with sensitive personal data must sign off on each and every campaign, and there should be an opt-out option to remove their name from mailing lists in case they want to change their mind about receiving communications.



The rise in awareness of data protection and the introduction of strict policies by governments of various countries is expected to drive growth of the global GDPR services market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing adoption of technology in the region is expected to drive the market.



However, a high implementation cost and lack of expertise in managing these services are the major restraints that are expected to hinder market growth.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1186.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5997.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.4% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global GDPR Services Market, By Type of Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Global GDPR Services Market, By Offering

Data Management

Data Discovery and Mapping

Data Governance

API Management

Global GDPR Services Market, By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Global GDPR Services Market, By End-User Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Other End-user Industries

Global GDPR Services Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

