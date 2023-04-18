QIAGEN N.V. to release results for Q1 2023 and hold webcast

Venlo, The Netherlands, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced its plans to release results for the first quarter 2023.

Press release date / time: Wednesday, May 3, shortly after 22:05 Frankfurt time / 21:05 London time / 16:05 New York time.

Conference call date / time: Thursday, May 4, at 15:00 Frankfurt time / 14:00 London time / 09:00 New York time.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of December 31, 2022, QIAGEN employed approximately 6,200 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.