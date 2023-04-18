United Kingdom Automotive Seats Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2023-2027: Higher Vehicle Sales and Technological Advancement Facilitates Market Growth

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Automotive Seats Market By Vehicle Type, By Material, By Seat Type, By Technology, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United Kingdom automotive seats market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027
The market growth can be attributed to a surge in demand for premium vehicles. Rising disposable income among the population, refurbishing vehicles coupled with growing demand for the aesthetic looks for personal vehicles further drive the growth of the United Kingdom automotive seats market in the upcoming five years.
Higher Vehicle Sales Drive Market Growth
Rapidly increasing sales and production of the automotive drive the growth of the United Kingdom automotive seats market in the upcoming five years. In 2021, 932.49 thousand vehicles were produced in the United Kingdom.
The rising disposable income of the population, coupled with their tendency to spend lavishly on automotive parts such as automotive seats, seat covers, etc., support the growth of the Untied Kingdom automotive seats market in the next five years. Higher demands for premium vehicles and luxury assets the vehicles also facilitate market growth.
The consumers influenced through aggressive advertisement coupled with influences from social media and celebrity promotions also drive the growth of the Untied Kingdom automotive seats market.
Technological Advancement Facilitates Market Growth
Current leaders of the automotive industry in the United Kingdom have well-established brands with a wide product range. The market is quite competitive, and with rapidly evolving technologies, the use of better materials per the consumer's comfort will aid in the growth of the United Kingdom automotive seat market in the next five years.
Recent years have seen a surge in demand for powered seats with technological advancement in the automotives, mostly in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles, substantiating the growth of the United Kingdom automotive seats market in the future five years.
A drastic shift in preference for bigger cars has almost doubled the share of SUVs over the years. In fact, one-third of cars sold in the whole European region are SUVs. Premium quality seats and powered seats are an obvious choice in SUV cars, thereby aiding the growth of the United Kingdom automotive seats market in the forecast years. SUVs have a variety of seat combinations.
For instance, full-size SUVs usually have a first and second row with bucket seats and a last/third row as a 60/40 split-bench/bucket. Compact SUVs have first-row seats as bucket seats and second-row seats as benches or bucket (may or may not be split).
Furthermore, technologies like heated seats and powered and ventilated seats are also gaining popularity and thus substantiating the growth of the United Kingdom automotive seats market in the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom automotive seats market.
- Faurecia SE
- Adient PLC
- RENATO Auto Spezialsitze GmbH
- Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG
- Groclin SA
- Intatrim
- Lear Corporation
- Sparco SpA
- BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH
- Swann Systems (UK) Ltd.
Report Scope:
United Kingdom Automotive Seats Market, By Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Car
- Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
- Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV)
- Two-Wheeler
United Kingdom Automotive Seats Market, By Material:
- Fabric
- Synthetic Leather
- Genuine Leather
- Others
United Kingdom Automotive Seats Market, By Seat Type:
- Bucket Seat
- Split Bench
United Kingdom Automotive Seats Market, By Technology:
- Standard Seat
- Powered Seat
- Ventilated Seats
- Others
United Kingdom Automotive Seats Market, By Region:
- London
- East Anglia
- Southwest
- Southeast
- Scotland
- East Midlands
- Yorkshire & Humberside
