Optical Coating market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Optical Coating 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Optical Coating and Forecasts Market Segment by Coating Materials (Metallic Materials, Dielectric Materials) Market Segment by Filter Coating (Short-Pass, Long-Pass, Other Filter Coating) Market Segment by Coating Method (Vacuum Deposition, E-Beam Evaporation, Sputtering Process, Ion-Assisted Deposition (IAD)) Market Segment by End-Use Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive Industry, Solar Power Industry, Other Industry) Market Segment by Type (Anti-reflective Coatings, High Reflection Coating, Beam Splitter Coating, Transparent Conductive Coating, Filter Coating, Other Type) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global optical coating market was valued at US$13,564 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The Increasing Demand for High-Quality and High-Performance Optical Coatings Is Driving the Market Growth

The global optical coating market is a growing industry that involves the production of thin layers of materials on optical surfaces to enhance their performance and durability. Optical coatings are widely used in a variety of applications such as aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, medical equipment, and consumer electronics. The increasing demand for high-quality and high-performance optical coatings is driven by the growing adoption of advanced technologies and the need for more efficient optical systems.

The market for optical coatings is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to advancements in technology, increasing demand for high-performance optical systems, and growing investments in research and development. The major players in the market include companies such as PPG Industries, DuPont, Zeiss Group, Schott AG, and Essilor International. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop new and innovative products to meet the changing demands of the market.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Optical Coating Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global economy, including the optical coating market. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains, led to factory closures, and caused a decrease in demand for some products. Here are some ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the optical coating market:

Increase in demand for medical applications

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has also led to an increase in demand for optical coatings in medical applications. This is because medical devices, such as endoscopes and CT scanners, have become even more important during the pandemic. Moreover, the pandemic has highlighted the need for high-quality medical equipment that can be sterilized easily and can withstand wear and tear.

Shift towards online sales

The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to a shift towards online sales of optical coatings, as people have been avoiding physical stores and shopping online instead. This has led to an increased demand for e-commerce platforms and online sales channels.

Increase in research and development

The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to an increase in research and development in the optical coating market, as companies are looking for ways to improve the performance and durability of their coatings. This has led to the development of new coatings that offer better scratch resistance, higher transmission rates, and improved durability.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 314-page report provides 137 tables and 173 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global optical coating market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Optical Coating. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, coating materials, filter coating, coating method, and end-use industry and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing optical coating market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Demand for High-Quality Optical Systems

The demand for high-quality optical systems is on the rise, driven by the increasing use of optical systems in various industries. The automotive industry, for instance, is one of the major users of optical coatings. The demand for optical coatings in the automotive industry is growing rapidly due to the increasing adoption of ADAS systems that require high-performance cameras and sensors. Optical coatings help to improve the optical properties of these systems, which in turn enhances their performance.

Moreover, the use of optical coatings in the aerospace industry is also on the rise. Optical coatings are used in aircraft instruments, such as altimeters and attitude indicators, to improve their accuracy and reliability. The increasing demand for commercial aircraft is expected to drive the demand for optical coatings in the aerospace industry.

Advancements in Technology

Advancements in technology are driving the growth of the optical coating market as new and innovative coatings are being developed to meet the changing demands of the market. One major development in the optical coating industry is the use of advanced deposition techniques. For instance, ion-assisted deposition (IAD) is a technique that involves bombarding the coating material with ions during the deposition process. This technique can improve the adhesion, density, and durability of the coatings. Another technique is plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), which is used to deposit coatings with improved optical and mechanical properties.

Moreover, the development of new materials is also driving the growth of the optical coating market. For instance, diamond-like carbon (DLC) coatings are a new type of coating that offers improved durability and wear resistance. These coatings are used in various applications such as aerospace, automotive, and medical equipment.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Growing Demand for Optical Coatings in the Consumer Electronics Industry

One of the major opportunities for the optical coating market is the growing demand for optical coatings in the consumer electronics industry. With the increasing use of smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices, the demand for optical coatings, such as anti-reflective coatings, is growing. These coatings enhance the visibility of screens, protect them from scratches, and reduce glare. Moreover, the increasing demand for OLED and AMOLED displays is also driving the growth of the optical coating market, as these displays require high-quality optical coatings.

Recent developments in the market include the development of new coatings that offer better protection against scratches and abrasion. For instance, companies are developing coatings that use nanotechnology to create a harder and more scratch-resistant surface. Additionally, companies are developing coatings that are more flexible, allowing them to be used on curved surfaces, such as the screens of smartphones and smartwatches.

Increasing Use of Optical Coatings in Solar Panels

Another opportunity for the optical coating market is the increasing use of optical coatings in solar panels. Optical coatings are used to enhance the performance of solar panels, by increasing their efficiency and reducing the amount of light reflection. This is particularly important in applications where space is limited, such as rooftops or solar farms.

Recent developments in the market include the development of new coatings that improve the performance of solar panels in low-light conditions. For instance, companies are developing coatings that are optimized for use in cloudy or overcast conditions, where the amount of sunlight is reduced. Additionally, companies are developing coatings that can be applied directly to the surface of the solar panels, reducing the need for additional layers and improving the overall efficiency of the panels.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the optical coating market are Abrisa Technologies, Alluxa, Inc., Delta Optical Thin Film A/S information, Denton Vacuum LLC, Edmund Optics, Evaporated Coatings Inc., Janos Technology LLC, JDS Uniphase Corporation, Newport Corporation, Ophir Optronics Solutions, Inc., Optical Coating Laboratory Inc. (OCLI), Optical Filter Source LLC, PPG Industries, Inc., Reynard Corporation, ZEISS Group. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

25 Jan 2022, Alluxa, Inc., a global leader in high-performance optical coatings and filters, as well as thin-film deposition technologies, has launched a game-changing capability for extending spectral optical coating performance. SIRRUSTM plasma physical vapour deposition (PVD) platform now offers full spectral coverage from ultraviolet (200 nm) to infrared (14 m).

29 Sept 2022, Delta Optical Thin Film has developed the 4th generation Continuously Variable Short Wave Pass and Continuously Variable Long Wave Pass Filters using decades of experience. A continuously variable filter is a wedged filter with spectral properties that change continuously along one dimension.

