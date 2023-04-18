Global Bone Growth Stimulator Markets Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2022 & 2022-2028

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bone Growth Stimulator Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F: Segmented by Type (External Bone Growth Stimulators, Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators, Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators), By Application, By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global bone growth stimulator market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing geriatric population along with the increasing incidences of accidental injuries along with bone disorders across the globe.

Additionally, the rising prevalence of arthritis, diabetes-like diseases, and other medical conditions like obesity, vascular diseases, renal disorder and increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgical treatments are the major factors driving the growth of the market over the years.

Additionally, growing awareness about bone growth stimulators and procedural benefits provided by bone growth stimulators for the treatment of bone fracture and orthopedic diseases is further boosting the market growth during the forecast period.

Besides, growing technological advancement in bone growth stimulators and the growing adoption rate for bone growth stimulators by patients and healthcare providers are major factors boosting the market's growth over the years.



Growing Prevalence of Bone Disorders



The growing occurrence of bone diseases across the globe due to the increasing population is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period. Osteoporosis is one of the major diseases that cause fractures across the globe which anticipated the growth of the bone growth stimulator market over the years.

More than 8.9 million fractures annually happen and affect around 75 million people in the U.S. In addition, increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis is also expected to boost the market's growth during the forecast period. The rise in the prevalence and burden of orthopedic diseases has increased the patient pool undergoing minimally invasive surgeries across the globe.

So, the demand for bone growth stimulators has increased rapidly. Similarly, the high prevalence of bone marrow transplants and bone cancers adds to the demand for the bone growth stimulator market during the forecast period. The American Cancer Society estimates that cases of primary cancer of the bones and joints for 2022, include 3,910 newly diagnosed cases and about 2,100 deaths.

Furthermore, an increasing incidence of trauma and accident cases worldwide is considered one of the major factors likely to boost the demand for the market. According to the National Safety Council, in 2018, around 4.5 million people were severely injured due to accidents. Thus, the above-mentioned factors explain that the bone growth stimulator market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period globally.



Growing research and development activities



Increasing efforts from different manufacturers to develop novel and innovative technologically advanced products in the market will significantly boost the market growth during the forecast period. Similarly, the rapid adoption of advanced technology is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is increasing because of patient benefits like painless treatment, reduced postoperative hospital stay, reduced surgical trauma, surgical risks reduced, improved patient care, and greater affordability is improving the demand for bone growth stimulator market across the globe during the forecast period.

According to National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Centre's statistics, there are 17,730 new cases of spinal cord injury reported annually, and between 249,000 and 363,000 Americans are estimated to be living with a spinal cord injury.



Market Segmentation



United States dominated the global bone growth stimulator market on account of the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries with low costs for the treatment of bone-related diseases.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market.

Colfax Corporation.

Arthrex.

Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners.

Isto Biologics.

JOHNSON and JOHNSON.

Medtronic Plc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Stryker Corporation.

Terumo Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Manamed Inc.

Theragen Etex Co. Ltd.

Report Scope:



Bone Growth Stimulator Market, By Type:

External Bone Growth Stimulators

Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators

Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators

Bone Growth Stimulator Market, By Application:

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Delayed Union, and Non-union Bone Fractures

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

Others

Bone Growth Stimulator Market, By End Users:

Hospital and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Care Settings

Academic and Research Institutes

Bone Growth Stimulator Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxueq7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.