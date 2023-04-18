Buying Property 215 Expands with Office in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryan Bullock, one of the co-owners at Buying Property 215 has recently received his real estate license in Pennsylvania making him the second real estate agent in the company. This allows the company to provide homeowners with multiple options to sell a house fast in Philadelphia. These Philadelphia real estate investors have been buying properties for several years now and have received an A+ rating for their services from the Better Business Bureau. The company is owned and operated by a father and his two sons, who are passionate about real estate and, most importantly, helping homeowners avoid the stress of selling their houses in the traditional way and allowing them to get the best deal possible out of the sale.



Buying Property 215 goes by We Buy Houses Philadelphia. They buy houses in any condition – no fees, no inspections and zero repairs. Home sellers will receive the highest offer in just a single day and sell it in less than 21 days. Those who are looking at selling their homes, can search for cash home buyers Philadelphia or sell my home in Philadelphia and Buying Property 215 will pop up. The real estate investors here believe that selling a home should be convenient and fast. A lot of people are attached to their homes and selling that home could be one of the most difficult decisions.

Real estate agents feel that they shouldn’t go through the pain of selling a home for days and months together. In a traditional setting, the home has to be listed with one of the real estate agents. The home has to be decorated for an open house. And not to forget the repairs the homeowners must finish before the sale. And then, there are some unique scenarios where the house is going through foreclosure or is in poor condition and is not attracting any buyers because of the location.

Buying Property 215 helps sellers “sell my home fast Philadelphia.” They have a reputation for being the most respected home buyers in the area. The company understands the area like no other, which gives them an added advantage. No matter the house's condition or location, they are fully equipped to buy any house, be it a single-family home, a mixed-use building, a vacant land, or a multi-family home. Sellers can now avoid costly real estate commissions without closing costs or other fees. All that they get is an incredible cash offer with no strings attached.

To sell a house fast in Philadelphia visit https://www.buyingproperty215.com/our-company-buying-property-215-real-estate-investors-in-philadelphia/

BuyingProperty215.com is a family-owned professional property buyer with several years of experience in the real estate investment industry and home buying in particular. They purchase homes in Philadelphia for cash with immediate payouts to sellers, no inspections and no repairs.

