Global Body Fat Measurement Market to 2030: Rising Prevalence of Obesity and Metabolism-related Diseases Drives Growth

The global body fat measurement market is expected to reach USD 1.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% of the overall revenue.

Key factors driving the market growth include the growing prevalence of obesity and metabolism-related diseases and rising awareness about bodyweight management.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, more than 1.0 billion people are suffering from obesity; among them, 650 million are adults, 340 are adolescents, and 39 million are children as of March 2022. Obesity is not a lifestyle choice. It is recognized as a chronic disease with about 240 different medical disorders. For instance, according to the Harvard School of Public Health, maintaining a healthy weight is important for good health.



It decreases the chances of developing high-risk non-communicable diseases. The lack of awareness about obesity and weight management among people are a few major factors contributing to the rise in disease burden.



Body Fat Measurement Market Report Highlights

Bioimpedance analyzers accounted for the largest share in 2022. The rising number of fitness clubs and increasing technological advancements, such as AI, are the key factors contributing to the segment growth

Based on end-user, the fitness centers & gymnasiums segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

According to International Health, Racquet & Sports Club Association (IHRSA), there were around 31,028 registered fitness club centers in the U.S. in 2022

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 due to the high prevalence of obesity-related diseases and the presence of key manufacturers in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of obesity in the region

For instance, according to a report by MDPI in 2022, obesity is a global health crisis that has reached countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea. There is an estimated 40.9% overweight/obese adult population in Asia Pacific

