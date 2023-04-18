Tyfoom Adds New Mental Health, DEIB, and Wellness Microlearning Content To Library

Springville, Utah, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyfoom, the leading engagement platform for employee communication and training, today announced the addition of more than 100 new microlearning videos focused on mental health, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB), and health and wellness. The new content will help organizations better empower employees, and create a healthy and inclusive workplace culture.

The new video-based microlearning content has been created in collaboration with industry experts. Videos in these series will be made available during the second quarter of 2023 as an add-on to the existing video library, and include:

Mental health with Dr. Christy Kane PsyD, CMHC, covers a wide range of mental health topics from emotional resiliency to helping others with addiction recovery. Dr. Kane is a mental health counselor, author and speaker specializing in trauma, mood disorders, and mental health services for adults and teens.

with Dr. Christy Kane PsyD, CMHC, covers a wide range of mental health topics from emotional resiliency to helping others with addiction recovery. Dr. Kane is a mental health counselor, author and speaker specializing in trauma, mood disorders, and mental health services for adults and teens. Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging with Trina Limpert discusses critical topics affecting every organization. Limpert is an award-winning motivational speaker, leadership trainer, author, and co-founder of Tech-Moms.org.

with Trina Limpert discusses critical topics affecting every organization. Limpert is an award-winning motivational speaker, leadership trainer, author, and co-founder of Tech-Moms.org. Health and Wellness with Thayne Sohm helps employees determine how benefit decisions affect them and their loved ones, how to get the most from health insurance and how to curb rising health insurance costs. Sohm is a Benefits, Wellness, & HRIS Consultant.

"Organizations struggle to provide training and content on topics that affect the overall health, safety and wellness of their employees," said Mark Nelson, CEO, Tyfoom. "By using these videos and other content in Tyfoom's library of more than 750 microlearning videos, it is easy for organizations to jumpstart employee training."

Topics included in the Tyfoom video library include defensive driving, DEIB, Department of Transportation (DOT), emergency response, health and wellness, human resources (HR), mental health, MSHA, OSHA, risk assessment, safety, zero harm and more. Each video in the library is short enough to digest and provide knowledge transfer and to help standardize best practices.

The Tyfoom platform also allows organizations to quickly create and upload their own video-based microlearning content.

Organizations can use Tyfoom's employee engagement platform to consistently deliver highly engaging video-based microlearning content in a way that ensures the retention of relevant concepts and builds a connection with the organization. By using a mobile-first delivery platform, Tyfoom helps employers reach a time-strapped, on-the-go workforce who have short attention spans and feel disconnected from company leaders.

About Tyfoom

Tyfoom is the #1 engagement platform for employee communication and training. We provide a simple and easy way to connect all employees with leaders every day to improve culture, productivity and employee engagement. Tyfoom employs non-disruptive, science-based techniques and gamification to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and increase accountability. For more information visit: www.tyfoom.com.