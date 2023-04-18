Subsea7 announces changes to Board responsibilities

Luxembourg – 18 April 2023 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY18 April 2023 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that following the changes to Board composition approved at the 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders on 18 April 2023, changes have been made to the responsibilities of the Board members.



Kristian Siem, in his capacity as permanent representative of Treveri S.à r.l. on the Board of Directors, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board. Kristian Siem has also been appointed Chairman of the Compensation Committee, Chairman of the Tender Committee and will serve as a member of the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee.

Eldar Saetre has been appointed as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Elisabeth Proust Van Heeswijk will serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

All other responsibilities are unchanged.

Biographies for each of the Directors and full details of the membership of each committee can be found in the Corporate Governance section of the Company’s website: www.subsea7.com.

Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

