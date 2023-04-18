Independent Living Systems Named One of the Top 20 Latino-Owned Companies in the US by Latino Leaders Magazine

Miami, Florida, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Living Systems (ILS), a leading provider of health care and social services to complex populations in the Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible markets, has been recognized by Latino Leaders Magazine as one of the top 20 Latino-owned companies in the United States.

The magazine, in partnership with BMO, has launched “Index 200,” a list of Latino-owned companies in the US ranked by revenue. The Index is a snapshot of the influence Latino businesses carry in the US and includes both public and private-owned companies. To qualify for the list, a company must be headquartered in the US and the owner or control of operations must be of Latino origin.

"We are honored to be recognized by Latino Leaders Magazine and BMO as one of the top Latino-owned companies in the US," said Nestor Plana, Chairman and CEO of ILS. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our commitment to providing high-quality care and services to our members and partners."

Mr. Plana founded ILS in 2001 to partner with health plans and providers in the delivery of health care services to America’s most vulnerable and at-risk populations including the frail, elderly, and those with special needs. Under Plana’s leadership, ILS has developed and provided a full continuum of services including care management and coordination, managed long-term services and supports, nutritional support services, transitional care services, and third-party administration.

In 2018, ILS launched Florida Community Care, which provides Medicaid long-term care services statewide to almost 24,000 Medicaid enrollees. In 2022, ILS launched Florida Complete Care, a Medicare Advantage special needs plan for people who live in a nursing home, assisted living facility, or may be homebound with complex health issues that require coordinated comprehensive care.

The businesses featured throughout the Index represent 25 industries, including construction, food and beverage, auto retail, manufacturing, and technology. They are headquartered in 24 different states, including California, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Colorado, and Wisconsin. It is estimated that these 200 businesses generated over $93 billion in revenue in 2022, showcasing their size and strength across a multitude of industries, as well as their impact on the communities they operate in.

“The Latino community has driven almost 75% of the growth in the US labor force since 2010 and adds over $2.8 trillion in total economic output annually. Latino-owned companies are growing faster than most other businesses in their industry sectors, continuing to play an integral role in our US economy,” Eduardo Tobon, Director, Economic Equity Advisory Group, BMO, said in a statement announcing the list. “BMO is committed to fueling the growth of Latino businesses and enabling them to make progress toward their goals.”

Latino Leaders Magazine is a leading publication focused on the Latino community in the United States, featuring profiles and interviews with influential leaders and organizations across various industries. The magazine's annual list of the top 30 Latino-owned companies recognizes businesses that have demonstrated exceptional growth, innovation, and community impact.

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems (ILS) is a Florida-based company providing a comprehensive range of turnkey payer services to managed care organizations and health care providers that support high-cost, complex populations in the dual eligible (Medicare and Medicaid), persons with disabilities, and special needs markets. The company owns and operates Florida Community Care, Florida’s only statewide Medicaid long-term care provider service network, as well as Florida Complete Care, a Medicare Advantage special needs plan for people who live in a nursing home, an assisted living facility, or live at home and have complex health issues that require more coordinated and comprehensive care.