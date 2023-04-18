GOLFTEC to Expand Internationally with Two New Training Centers in Dubai and South Africa

Denver, CO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENVER, CO – GOLFTEC, the world's leading provider of golf improvement, is thrilled to announce its international expansion with the opening of two new Training Centers in Dubai and South Africa in the coming months. These new additions further strengthen GOLFTEC's already impressive global footprint of over 250 locations worldwide, which includes Training Centers in the U.S., Canada, Japan, China, and Singapore.

The new Training Center in Dubai will be located in the heart of the city, catering to golf enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates and the surrounding regions. With state-of-the-art technology, certified Coaches, and personalized training plans, GOLFTEC Dubai will offer golfers of all skill levels the opportunity to improve their game and achieve their golfing goals.

The South Africa Training Center will be located in Johannesburg, a city known for its vibrant golf culture. The new Center will be on site at Johannesburg’s prestigious World of Golf, a world-class golfing mecca, serving as the leading family and golf leisure park, and the biggest, and only, golf theme park in the Southern Hemisphere. This location will provide access to GOLFTEC's renowned instructional programs, including swing analysis, club fitting, and putting instruction, to help them elevate their game to the next level.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence internationally with the opening of two new Training Centers in Dubai and South Africa," said Joe Assell, CEO of GOLFTEC. "As a global leader in golf instruction, we are committed to bringing our industry-leading technology and coaching expertise to golfers around the world, and we are excited to introduce our proven instruction programs to golfers in Dubai and South Africa."

GOLFTEC's latest international expansion builds on the success of its existing Training Centers in Canada, Japan, China, and Singapore. Since its founding in 1995, GOLFTEC has helped millions of golfers improve their game through its data-driven approach to golf instruction. With a team of highly-trained coaches, proprietary technology, and a comprehensive curriculum, GOLFTEC has become the trusted source for golf instruction worldwide.

To celebrate the opening of the new Training Centers in Dubai and South Africa, GOLFTEC will be offering special promotions and discounts for golfers who sign up for lessons at these locations. Interested golfers can visit the GOLFTEC website for more information and to book their lessons online.

About GOLFTEC

Since 1995, GOLFTEC’s mission has remained the same—to help people play better golf. The GOLFTEC experience is designed for golfers of all ages and abilities to work with a highly-skilled, professional Coach and to build a game improvement plan customized to their specific needs and goals. GOLFTEC’s cutting edge training systems, including proprietary swing motion capture technology, OptiMotion, gives Students and Coaches instant and data-driven feedback. With millions of lessons given and more than 250 locations across the world, GOLFTEC is the world leader in golf improvement.

###

Attachment