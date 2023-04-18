Global Rich Communications Suite (RCS) Services Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $69.7 Billion by 2030 - Rise of Digital Marketing Opens Up New Opportunities for Adoption

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rich Communications Suite (RCS) Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Rich Communications Suite (RCS) Services Market to Reach $69.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Rich Communications Suite (RCS) Services estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$69.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
A2P, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.1% CAGR and reach US$48.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the P2p segment is readjusted to a revised 29% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.4% CAGR
The Rich Communications Suite (RCS) Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 37.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.8% and 31.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.1% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|638
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$7.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$69.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|31.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Rich Communications Suite (RCS) Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Indispensability of Messaging in Modern Life & Communication Provides the Foundation for the Rise of RCS
- The Rise & Ubiquity of Messaging Bodes Well For the Adoption & Proliferation of RCS
- The Entire Base of Smartphone Users Represent the Target Market for RCS
- Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?
- With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Are Bullish About a Continuing Economic Comeback Despite a Prolonging Pandemic
- A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play
- Rich Communications Services (RCS): Definition, Overview, Importance & Benefits Introduction
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise of Digital Marketing Opens Up New Opportunities for Adoption of RCS
- Growing Spending on Digital Marketing, Especially Mobile Marketing, Highlights the Importance of Messaging based Ads
- Here's How RCS Will Revolutionize Digital Marketing
- Tightening Regulations for OTT Content Including Messaging Triggers Shift Towards RCS
- Migration from SMS to RCS Gets Underway
- As Enterprises Migrate to RCS Communication Platform, RCS Business Messages to Witness Robust Growth
- Rise of Conversational Commerce Bodes Well for Adoption of RCS
- Growing Spending on Conversational Commerce to Amplify Opportunities for RCS in the Retailing Space
- Telecom Operators to Offer RCS as Part of 5G Services
- 5G Makes its Debut
- RCS Brings the Promise of Enhancing 5G, an Opportunity Telecom Operators Cannot Ignore
- 5G SMS is Here to Stay!
- Benefits of 5G RCS
- Led by China, Competition Heats up
- As Hospitals Tap into Text Messaging to Optimize Patient Communication, RCS to Witness Strong growth
- Growing Popularity of A2P Messaging, Catalyzed the Pandemic Drives Opportunities for RCS
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 252 Featured)
- Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.
- Interop Technologies LLC
- Mavenir Systems Inc.
- Nokia Networks
- Orange S.A.
- SAP SE
- SK Telecom Co. Ltd.
- Vodafone group Plc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/goxtno
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment