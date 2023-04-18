Global Market Model – An Ideal Market Intelligence Platform To Scale Your Business

LONDON, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is the most comprehensive database of integrated market information available to corporations, consultancies, and other entities.



The Global Market Model offers access to

1,500,000 datasets





The datasets on GMM cover information on the market size of a particular industry in terms of value and volume. Within value and volume, data is provided on consumption, production, imports and exports. The tool also provides information on companies and their market shares industry wise. In addition, our analytics feature help you further develop custom datasets based on macro indicators specific to industries.

5000+ global markets





The market intelligence database provides accurate information across multiple segments of various industries. Each of the industries are drilled down 3-5 levels in the taxonomy.

2000+ comprehensive market reports





The reports section is a collection of comprehensive global market report and opportunities & strategies reports. The reports provide detailed information on market size, segmentation, drivers, trends, restraints, competitive landscapes, regional market share, major mergers and acquisitions, and recommendations for players to stay relevant in the industry.

In-depth insights for 27 industries





The platform covers 27 industries which include Medical Equipment, Aerospace And Defense, Agriculture, Veterinary Healthcare, Chemicals, Electrical And Electronics, Healthcare Services, Information Technology, Media, Machinery, Metal And Mineral, Pharmaceuticals, Biologics, Utilities, Construction, Financial Services, Professional Services, Social Services, Transport Services, Services, Food and Beverages, Hospitality, Retail and Wholesale, Recreation, Oil And Gas, Mining, Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile, Transport.

Covering 7 regions and 60 geographies





The tool provides data across 60 geographies under these 7 regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa

Data is provided for historic, current and forecast periods.

Using the GMM platform you can access market intelligence information and sourcing in one place. The platform offers annual subscription as well as pay-as-you-go options.

Always stay on top with the most recent trends and ideas in our database, which are continually updated. The market intelligence platform helps users comprehend significant global marketplaces and enables you to make better informed strategic decisions faster. It also helps you examine various market opportunities in your industry.

You may request datasets from any market, geography, or industry and have them delivered within 72 hours. To provide a smooth platform experience, we offer 24-hour customer and analyst support.

