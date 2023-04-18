Global Building Automation System Market Analysis Report 2022-2028: Connectivity, Convergence, and Energy Efficiency will Drive Transformational Growth

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Building Automation System Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global BAS market is on an upswing and is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2022 until 2028.

This research service covers the automation layers of BAS architecture and analyzes the commercial and industrial end-user segments.

It examines the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2022, and market numbers are forecast until 2028.

The global building automation system (BAS) market is undergoing a significant transformation. The rapid increase in the digitalization of buildings has resulted in a spurt in demand for smart building management solutions and BASs. These technologies are causing significant disruptions, driving a shift away from traditional building administration methods towards integrated systems and collaborative efforts.

BASs can help automate, control, and optimize a range of building systems, such as lighting, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy costs. They can also improve indoor air quality (IAQ) and comfort by controlling and monitoring the temperature and humidity in a building. The use of the Internet of things (IoT) in buildings is growing, driving demand for BASs that can integrate with these devices and enable remote monitoring and control.

While COVID-19 has accelerated the need for digitalization in buildings and intensified the focus on the health and wellness of occupants, consumer awareness of energy-efficient and sustainable buildings acts as a key growth accelerator for this market.

