Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Icelandic English

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where the series LBANK CB 27 was offered for sale.

A total of 9 bids for ISK 2,840m were received at 7.77%-7.89% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 2,640m were accepted in the series at a 7.83% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 22,500m.

Settlement date will be 25 April 2023.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.