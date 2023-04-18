New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digestive Health Supplements Market generated around US$ 10.51 billion in revenue in 2022, and it is anticipated that this market will increase at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach an estimated value of US$ 23.26 billion by the end of 2033.



Digestive health supplements are products that are used to improve and maintain the health of the digestive system. They contain various nutrients, enzymes, probiotics, prebiotics, and other bioactive ingredients that promote healthy digestion, gut microbiota balance, and overall gastrointestinal (GI) health.

Digestive health supplements are available in various forms, including capsules, tablets, powders, and liquids, and are commonly used by individuals who experience digestive issues such as bloating, gas, constipation, diarrhea, and indigestion.

The global digestive health supplements market is driven by the growing awareness about the importance of digestive health and the increasing prevalence of digestive disorders.

The market is characterized by a wide range of product offerings, including capsules, tablets, gummies, powders, and beverages, catering to different consumer preferences and convenience. Digestive health supplements are available through various distribution channels, including retail stores, online platforms, and specialty stores, providing consumers with multiple options for purchase.

Market Dynamics

The global digestive health supplements market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors. First, there is a growing awareness among consumers about the importance of digestive health in maintaining overall well-being. Poor digestive health can lead to various health issues, including nutrient deficiencies, impaired immune function, and chronic diseases. As a result, individuals are increasingly seeking digestive health supplements as a preventive measure to support their digestive system and maintain optimal health.

Second, the increasing prevalence of digestive disorders is driving the demand for digestive health supplements. Digestive disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and others, are becoming more common worldwide. These conditions can significantly impact an individual's quality of life and often require long-term management. Digestive health supplements are being used as a complementary or adjunct therapy to conventional treatments to manage symptoms, improve gut health, and enhance overall digestive function.

Third, the growing aging population is also contributing to the growth of the global digestive health supplements market. Elderly individuals often experience age-related changes in the digestive system, such as reduced gastric acid secretion, slowed gut transit time, and alterations in gut microbiota composition. These changes can increase the risk of digestive issues and nutrient deficiencies. Digestive health supplements are being used as a supportive measure to promote healthy digestion and prevent age-related digestive problems in the elderly population.

Market Segmentation

Product Types: The digestive health supplements market includes a wide range of product types, including probiotics, prebiotics, digestive enzymes, fiber supplements, and others. Probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that support gut health, are one of the most popular segments within the market. Prebiotics, which are non-digestible fibers that nourish probiotics, are also gaining traction due to their role in promoting gut health.

End Users: The market for digestive health supplements is driven by a diverse range of end users. This includes consumers of all ages, from infants to elderly individuals, as well as different demographic groups such as children, adults, and seniors. Digestive health supplements are also used by athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and people with specific health conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and lactose intolerance.

Distribution Channels: Digestive health supplements are available through various distribution channels, including brick-and-mortar stores such as pharmacies, health food stores, and supermarkets, as well as online retailers. E-commerce platforms and online marketplaces have become increasingly popular channels for purchasing digestive health supplements, driven by the convenience of online shopping and the ability to access a wide range of products.

Regional Insights

Geographically, North America and Europe dominate the global Digestive Health Supplements Market, owing to the high awareness levels, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increasing consumer preference for preventive healthcare. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to rising disposable incomes, changing dietary habits, and increasing awareness about digestive health among the population.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Digestive Health Supplements Market are focusing on product innovation, expanding their product portfolios, and investing in research and development to provide evidence-based products that meet consumer demands. Market players are also adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to expand their market share and gain a competitive edge.

Several of the top companies in the industry include Nestec SA, Nutrica NV, Alimentary Health Limited, Lonza Group Ltd, Amway, Bayer, Herbalife, NOW Foods, Nature’s Bounty, Garden of Life, Zenwise, HealthForce`, Olly

Recent News

In 2022, MegaFood, a B-Corp that creates high-quality supplements, expanded its line of products for digestive health by launching its new Digestive Health Water Enhancers. MegaFood Digestive Health Water Enhancers' prebiotics and probiotics help gut revival. They are available in three delicious fruit flavours: pineapple mango kombucha, guava passion fruit, and lemon ginger.

