Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Strategic Market Report 2023: A Game Changer for the BPO Industry - Market to Reach $119.1 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Process as a Service (BPaaS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market to Reach $119.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) estimated at US$57.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$119.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Accounting & Finance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$31.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Human Resource Management segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR



The Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 9.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.6 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 596 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $57.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $119.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

BPaaS Allows Organization to Restore Normal Business Functioning amid the Pandemic

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Cloud Computing: A Prelude

Types of Cloud Computing Services

An Introduction to Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)

Why BPaaS?

Advantages of BPaaS Model

BPaaS Adoption in Various Settings

BPaaS by Service Type

Why Do Businesses Require Cloud-Based BPaaS?

The Ways BPaaS Provides Simplicity and Efficiency

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

BFSI Sector Leads Global BPaaS Market

Developed Regions Lead BPaaS Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

BPaaS: A Game Changer for the BPO Industry

Transforming Characteristic of BPO Industry: Advantage BPaaS!

Traditional Outsourcing Vs BPaaS

Pandemic-Triggered Recession Induces Weakness into BPO Sector

Cloud Computing Continues to Gain Prominence as a Mainstream IT Strategy

Pandemic Accelerates Demand for Cloud-based Technologies and Offerings

IT Spending Levels Impact Growth in the BPaaS Market

Amidst Accelerated Digital Transformation, Businesses Turn to BPaaS to Benefit from the Digitization Trend

Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Cloud Services, Driving Need for BPaaS

Enterprise Focus on Business Continuity & Remote Working Technologies Presents Market Opportunities

BPaaS Emerges as an Outcome-Driven Model

Rising Significance of Cloud-based Business Processes Model for Small Businesses

Expanding Applications to Provide Growth Opportunities for Operation BPaaS Market

Customer Identification: A Promising Area of Growth

Analytics Emerges as an Important BPaaS Application

BPaaS: The Future of HR BPO

Popularity of BPaaS Options

BPaaS Addresses Challenges of Multi-Process HRO Model

F&A Sector: Shared Service Delivery Model Gains Prominence

Finance & Accounting BPaaS in SMBs

BPaaS in Public Services: Promising Opportunities in Store

BPaaS Becomes an Inevitable Change for Banking and Financial Services Sector

BPaaS Delivery Model Witnesses Growing Adoption in Healthcare Sector

BPaaS Poised to Play a Vital Role in the Future of Healthcare

Insurance Companies Warmup to BPaaS

Procurement and Supply Chain BPaaS: Promising Growth in Store

The Next Evolution of BPaaS to Shape the Capital Markets Industry

Rise of e-Commerce Catalyzed by the Pandemic Fuels Growth for BPaaS Market

Need for Synergy between BPO & Operations Encourages Shift towards As-a-Service Model

Migration to SaaS and Private Cloud to Gain Momentum

Human Cloud and the Role of BPO & BPaaS Services

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 119 Featured)

Accenture Plc

Avaloq

aZaaS Pte. Ltd.

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Concentrix Corp.

Conduent, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

ExlService Holdings, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Genpact Limited

getsix Polska Sp. z o.o.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corporation

NTT Data Corp.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Wipro Limited

WNS Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mi4xxz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment