Global Film Dressings Market to 2028: Technological Advancements in Wound Dressings Drives Growth

The Global Film Dressings Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Smith & Nephew, plc.

Paul Hartmann AG

McKesson Corporation

Molnlycke Health Care AB.

DermaRite Industries, LLC

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co.KG

Medline Industries, Inc

This can be ascribed to the increasing number of road accidents, so the number of surgeries is also increasing across the globe. Similarly, the growing prevalence of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds is also expected to create significant growth during the forecasted period.

Also, the high rate of cesarean sections in elderly women will enhance the demand for advanced film dressings market during the forecast period. Besides the growing number of burn and accidental injuries, demand for advanced film dressings and increasing disposable income in countries in the region is further expected to support the film dressings market during the forecast period.

Acute wounds are a common health problem, and according to the National Library of Medicine, 11 million people are affected, and approximately 300,000 people are hospitalized yearly in the United States alone. Similarly, the growing demand for customized wound treatment solutions, along with the gradual realization of the benefits associated with wound healing films, will enhance the demand for transparent film treatments and drive market growth during the forecasted years.



Increasing prevalence of Acute Wound Diseases



Various factors are influencing the growth of the market during the forecast period, such as increasing the rates of burns injuries due to heat, overexposure to the sun or other radiation or chemical contracts, trauma and accident-related injuries across the region, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like chronic ulcers across the globe.

Similarly, the rising rate of road accidents because of not taking safety measures and hospitalization is further propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period. For in the stance according to the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society, in the U.S., there are more than 2.0 million burn injuries reported each year, and 14,000 people pass away, whereas about 20,000 have injuries that necessitate admission to a burn unit.

Rapidly increasing demand for home healthcare services also demand for film dressings can create a lucrative growth of the market during the forecast period. Similarly, rising cases of diabetes and diabetic foot ulcers can cause skin infections, which is also a major driving factor for the growth of the market. In February 2021, the Digital Technology Supercluster contributed USD 2.5 million to Tele wound Care, Canada, a new USD 3.1 million project that aims to improve wounded patients' access to care online.



Technological Advancements in Wound Dressings



The rapidly increasing research and development activity is further boosting the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2021, Smith+Nephew released the findings of a real-world study conducted in Spain that demonstrated how switching to ALLEVYN LIFE Foam Dressings reduced dressing change frequency and weekly dressing expenditures while enhancing treatment satisfaction for clinicians and patients in a community context.

Major key players are investing in new technologies and materials to keep themselves updated with the trends, along with investment in research and development activities to enhance manufacturing activities and meet the growing needs of customers. Advanced film dressings for wound healing are used, and this can create a demand for wound care services with the increasing need for better wound management products for treating complex wounds.

Report Scope:



In this report, global film dressings market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Film Dressings Market, By Application:

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Film Dressings Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Others

Film Dressings Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

