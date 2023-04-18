Global Cloning & Mutagenesis Market Report 2023: Increasing Research and Development Activities in Cancer and Other Chronic Disorders Fuels Growth

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloning & Mutagenesis Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Gene Type (Standard v/s Complex), By Product Type (Cloning Kits v/s Mutagenesis Kits), By Technique, By Application, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cloning & Mutagenesis Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Sartorius AG

Collecta, Inc.

Codex DNA Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

TransGene Biotech Co. Ltd.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

This can be ascribed to the growing cloning approaches in different genetic applications like reproductive cloning and genetic cloning. Additionally, various new product launches in the cloning and mutagenesis market, which will demand cloning and mutagenesis kits, along with government organizations investing in stem cell research for the development of new treatments and therapy, have significantly increased the demand for cloning and mutagenesis across different parts of the globe.

Additionally, the growing geriatric population across the globe, which is susceptible to different kinds of diseases and obesity, is further expected to increase the demand for cloning and mutagenesis, thereby fuelling market growth through 2028.

Besides, growing awareness about the advantages of using gene therapy and diagnosis, along with increasing healthcare expenditure on chronic disease treatment across the globe, are further expected to support the cloning and mutagenesis market during the forecast period. In 2022, an estimated 66,470 people (48,520 men and 17,950 women) will be diagnosed with head and neck cancer in the United States.



Increasing Research and Development Activities in Cancer and Other Chronic Disorders Fueling the Market Growth



Increasing research and development regarding cloning and mutagenesis for the development of cancer therapies and other rare disorders is expected to create lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. Government organizations are focusing on developed infrastructure with higher profits.

Different types of innovative and ethically accepted therapies available for cancer therapy, along with the increasing development of new products, are expected to boost market growth over the years. In May 2020, Takara Bio announced a collaboration with AGC Biologics, and their businesses would collaborate on a prophylactic DNA vaccine against COVID-19 with AGC Biologics manufacturing the plasmid DNA intermediate for the vaccine.

As public-funded research is getting a boost from bodies such as the European Commission and the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development. In 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. as well as 48,530 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer. The increasing cloning of genes for the synthesis of antibiotics, hormones, and vitamins, among others, for the treatment of issues such as cystic fibrosis is propelling the market growth.



Increasing Investment by Government Organizations is Driving the Market Growth



Important factors which are expected to create lucrative growth in the market include a favorable funding scenario for gene synthesis and cloning services, along with technological advancement in the treatment, followed by research, subcloning services, and rising synergistic activities in the market. Increasing demand for gene therapy and growing adoption of novel and advanced DNA cloning technologies are expected to create a lucrative growth of the market during the forecast period.

Report Scope:

In this report, global cloning & mutagenesis market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Cloning & Mutagenesis Market, By Gene Type:

Standard

Complex

Cloning & Mutagenesis Market, By Product Type:

Cloning Kits

Mutagenesis Kits

Cloning & Mutagenesis Market, By Technique:

Topo PCR Cloning

Blunt End Cloning

Seamless Cloning

Site-Directed Mutagenesis

Others

Cloning & Mutagenesis Market, By Application:

Gene Synthesis

Gene Expression

Gene Therapy

Vaccine Research

Others

Cloning & Mutagenesis Market, By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

Cloning & Mutagenesis Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

