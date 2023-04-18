PRESS RELEASE

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP PLC: NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Cambridge (UK) 18 April 2023: Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) announces details of its Annual General Meeting.

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Hybrid Software Group PLC (the “Company”) will be held by video conference on Wednesday 24 May 2023 at 15:00 hrs (CEST).

A copy of the notice, including explanatory notes, is available on the Company’s web site at https://www.hybridsoftware.group/investors/shareholders-annual-general-meeting. The meeting notice and explanatory notes have also been mailed to the registered address of all registered shareholders.

All proxy voting will be conducted electronically via the Company’s share registrar, Link Group. Details of which have been provided to registered shareholders. For shares held in nominee accounts please contact the nominee account provider to establish their process for submitting proxy votes.

Registered shareholders are invited to join the meeting by video conference and must register by 15:00 hrs (CEST) on Monday 22 May 2023. To register for the meeting please email your request to investor-relations@hybridsoftware.group.

About Hybrid Software Group

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

