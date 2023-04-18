Call2Recycle celebrates 1 million kilograms of batteries recycled in Manitoba

English French

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In preparation for Earth Day 2023, Call2Recycle Canada, Inc., Canada’s leading battery collection and recycling program, and the Government of Manitoba announced today that the province passed 1,000,000 kgs of used batteries collected and diverted from landfills since the beginning of the provincial battery recycling program in 2011.



Collecting and recycling batteries is an important part of Canada’s environmental effort towards a net-zero transition and a better use of resources through a circular economy. Manitoba was the second province to introduce product stewardship regulations for batteries in 2011, with a government-approved program for single-use and rechargeable dry-cell batteries under 5 kilograms managed by Call2Recycle. The province collected and recycled more than 153,000 kgs of batteries in 2022, its most successful collection year to date.

“I applaud Call2Recycle and Manitobans for this exemplary achievement,” said Environment and Climate Minister Kevin Klein. “I would like to recognize the hard work of everyone involved in this important initiative. Steps that may seem small, such as ensuring batteries do not end up in our landfills, really add up and help protect our environment.”

“We are proud to see this important battery recycling milestone reached thanks to the outstanding efforts of our provincial collection and program partners, the Manitoba government and industry, and particularly all Manitobans,” said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada. “We are looking forward to a strong recycling future in the province to continue diverting batteries from the landfills and building a strong Manitoban circular economy.”

Call2Recycle has developed an extensive battery collection and recycling infrastructure in partnership with Manitoba, with 89% of Manitobans located within 15km from over 280 publicly available Call2Recycle drop-off locations. Call2Recycle also participates in the “Winter Roads” program, which provides recycling services to Manitoba First Nations communities accessible by seasonal ice roads. Call2Recycle is committed to supporting Manitoba’s battery recycling objectives in 2023 through its extensive collection and recycling network.

Used batteries can be dropped off in Manitoba at a Call2Recycle authorized collection drop-off site.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is Canada’s leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. It is the provincially-approved consumer battery collection and recycling program for British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island, and operates as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario according to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. Call2Recycle accepts household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg) for recycling and eTransport batteries used to power eBikes, eScooters, eSkateboards, Hoverboards and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted almost 40 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and a network of more than 10,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.

Media contact:

Charles-Antoine Dubois, Bilingual Corporate Communications Manager, Call2Recycle Canada

Email: cadubois@appelarecycler.ca Phone: 647-464-7381