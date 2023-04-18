Woodside Credit Sponsors the La Jolla Concours d ‘Elegance

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Woodside Credit, the leading collector car lender in America, is proud to announce its inaugural sponsorship of the La Jolla Concours d ‘Elegance, taking place on April 21-23. This sponsorship signifies the company's continued commitment to serving the automotive enthusiast community with loans up to $1,000,000, as well as its dedication to aligning its brand with the most important motoring events across the country.

Woodside Credit's loan program, featuring the lowest payments in America, makes it easier than ever for clients to acquire their next collector car while keeping more of their cash in hand or investments. Visitors to the La Jolla Concours d ‘Elegance can stop by Woodside Credit's booth to learn more about the collector car loan program and get approved for a future purchase opportunity. The lending program is available for a variety of collector vehicles, from the most pristine pre-war autos to the quickest muscle cars and the latest exotics to the most bespoke vehicles on the road. Woodside Credit has originated over $2.5 billion in loans.

The La Jolla Concours d ‘Elegance is a world-renowned automotive event that brings together some of the rarest and most historic vehicles in the world. With thousands of attendees expected, the event is a must-see for anyone interested in the collector car culture. Woodside Credit's sponsorship reinforces its engagement with the high-end automobile culture shared with its clients.

“We are thrilled to sponsor the La Jolla Concours d ‘Elegance, a premier event in the collector car world,” said Mitch Shatzen, President and COO of Woodside Credit. “Our attendance at this event aligns with our continued commitment to serving the automotive enthusiast community, and we look forward to connecting with our clients and fellow collectors and enthusiasts."

Woodside Credit is dedicated to providing its clients with the best possible service and is committed to continuing its legacy as the go-to lender for car enthusiasts. For more information about Woodside Credit and its presence at the La Jolla Concours d ‘Elegance, please visit www.woodsidecredit.com.

About Woodside Credit

With over $2.5 billion in loan originations, Woodside Credit is the leader in classic and collector car financing. The company's expertise has been providing loans with the lowest monthly payments in America for over 20 years. Woodside Credit is the exclusively endorsed loan provider for Barrett-Jackson auctions and is dedicated to the success of dealerships and clients nationwide. With loans up to $1,000,000, the company achieves unparalleled quality and flexibility for clients through its common sense lending practices. Visit WoodsideCredit.com for more information.

Christopher Adam

949-877-8290

cadam@woodsidecredit.com



