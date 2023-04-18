Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Report 2023: Growth in Precision Medicine is Fuelling the Sector

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ngs-based rna-sequencing market grew from $2.22 billion in 2022 to $2.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%. The ngs-based rna-sequencing market is expected to grow to $6.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.1%.

Major players in the ngs-based rna-sequencing market are Illumina, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Oxford Nanopore, Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN, Eurofins Scientific, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., GENEWIZ Inc., Hamilton Company, Macrogen, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

The NGS-based RNA-sequencing market includes revenues earned by ribosomal RNA (rRNA), transfer RNA (tRNA), long ncRNA and many smaller ncRNAs such as microRNA. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The NGS-based RNA-sequencing are used to identify and measure the amount of ribonucleic acid (RNA) present in a biological sample at a certain moment, using next-generation sequencing (NGS). The massively parallel sequencing technology known as "next-generation sequencing" (NGS) provides extremely high throughput, scalability, and speed. This approach can ascertain the nucleotide sequence of whole genomes or specific DNA or RNA portions.



North America was the largest region in the NGS-based RNA sequencing market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in NGS-based RNA sequencing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products and services of NGS-based RNA sequencing are sample preparation products, sequencing platforms and consumables, sequencing services, and data analysis, storage & management. Sample preparation products enable DNA or RNA to stick to the sequencing flowcell and enable identification of the sample. Sample preparation entails the procedures required to convert nucleic acid mixtures from biological samples into various types of libraries that are prepared for NGS technologies.

Sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, and nanopore sequencing are the technologies. These sequencing techniques are used in expression profiling analysis, small RNA sequencing, de novo transcriptome assembly, and variant calling and transcriptome epigenetics. NGS-based RNA-sequencing is used by research & academia, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users.



The growth in precision medicine is driving the NGS-based RNA sequencing market. Precision medicine aids doctors in designing individualized treatment plans and making treatment decisions based on a genetic understanding of the patient's disease. There is a growth in precision medicines for treating severe diseases such as cancer. The NGS-based RNA sequencing helps identify the root cause of disease and prescribe specific precision medicine for treatment.

Strategic Partnership is a key trend in the NGS-based RNA sequencing market. Companies are entering into a partnership with NGS-based RNA sequencing companies to expand in new markets and leverage each other's resources.

For instance, in May 2022, The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, partnered with multiple industry and academic partners. The partnership aims to improve the capacity to swiftly respond to public health emergencies and develop a novel diagnostic capability that covers all recognized and emerging respiratory RNA viruses in a single test.



The countries covered in the NGS-based RNA sequencing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.74 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.3 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Characteristics



3. NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Trends And Strategies



4. NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market



5. NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market, Segmentation By Product And Service, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Sample Preparation Products

Sequencing Platforms And Consumables

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis, Storage, And Management

6.2. Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Sequencing By Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

6.3. Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Expression Profiling Analysis

Small RNA Sequencing

De Novo Transcriptome Assembly

Variant Calling And Transcriptome Epigenetics

6.4. Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Research & Academia

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

7. NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

