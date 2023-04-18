Document Capture Software Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Software is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Document Capture Software Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global document capture software market grew from $8.17 billion in 2022 to $9.11 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The document capture software market is expected to grow to $14.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Major players in the document capture software market are Adobe Inc., Canon Inc., DocStar ECM, Hyland Software Inc., ABBYY, Artsyl Technologies Inc., KnowedgeLake Inc., Oracle Corporation, Kofax Inc., Xerox Corporation, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, and Outback Imaging Pty Ltd., Dell Inc.,

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Document capture software is specialized software for digitalizing the documentation process and reducing the burden of paper documents and storage-related issues. The software combines importing, scanning, and integration capabilities to digitize all the documents in a single location so that they are easily accessible. The document capture software is used to capture incoming documents and store them in a central digital repository.



The main types of deployment in document capture software are cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. The cloud is used to access the software without the need to establish a server and data center. "Cloud" refers to services provided via the internet. The software is stored on the remote host server and is accessible to the customer via the internet.

This type is beneficial in low IT-cost operations. The different solutions include multiple-channel capture, cognitive capture, mobile capture, and others. The organizations that use document capture software are small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. It is employed in retail, banking, financial services and insurance, telecom and IT, healthcare, transportation and logistics, energy, and other industries.



The document capture software market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides document capture software market statistics, including document capture software industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with document capture software market share, detailed document capture software market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the document capture software industry. This document capture software market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the document capture software market. The players operating in the document capture software sector are constantly innovating and incorporating new technologies to increase their consumer base.

For instance, in July 2022, Kodak Alaris, a UK-based photographic hardware and software manufacturer, released Capture Pro, a next-generation document capture software. This is available with security updates, feature enhancements, and integrations with third-party applications. This features conformance with PDF/UA (Portable Document Format/Universal Accessibility) that ensures accessibility for people using assistive technology to read electronic content.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based software is expected to propel the growth of the document capture software market going forward. Cloud-based software is software that is hosted in the cloud and is accessed via a web browser using the internet. It lowers IT and maintenance costs for enterprises, which is why many enterprises are going for clo

The countries covered in the document capture software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.11 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $14.13 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Document Capture Software Market Characteristics



3. Document Capture Software Market Trends And Strategies



4. Document Capture Software Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Document Capture Software Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Document Capture Software Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Document Capture Software Market



5. Document Capture Software Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Document Capture Software Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Document Capture Software Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Document Capture Software Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Document Capture Software Market, Segmentation By Solution, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Multiple-Channel Capture

Cognitive Capture

Mobile Capture

Other Solutions

6.2. Global Document Capture Software Market, Segmentation By Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cloud

On-Premise

Hybrid

6.3. Global Document Capture Software Market, Segmentation By Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Small And Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

6.4. Global Document Capture Software Market, Segmentation By Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Retail

Banking

Financial Services And Insurance

Telecom And IT

Healthcare

Transportation And Logistics

Energy

Other Industries

7. Document Capture Software Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Document Capture Software Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Document Capture Software Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m15emq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment