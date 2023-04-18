Fatty Liver Diseases Treatment Market to Exhibit an Incredible Growth of USD 28 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Demand and Opportunity Analysis

Philadelphia, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Fatty Liver Diseases Treatment Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The market insights gained through an international Fatty Liver Diseases Treatment market survey report facilitate a more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position a definite brand excellently. With the meticulous competitor analysis covered in this report, businesses can gauge or analyze the strengths and weak points of the competitors which helps build superior business strategies for their own products. For a depth understanding of the market and competitive landscape, the credible Fatty Liver Diseases Treatment market document serves a lot of parameters and detailed data about the Fatty Liver Diseases Treatment industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the fatty liver diseases treatment market in the forecast period 2023-2030. The expected CAGR of the fatty liver disease treatment market tends to be around 15% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 9.15 billion in 2022, and it would grow up to USD 28 billion by 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

The wide technological advancements and routine liver function tests are leading in the early detection of fatty liver treatment . The occurrence rate of fatty liver disease mainly non-alcoholic liver disease (NAFLD) was expected to increase around by 20 to 25% in the coming years. In U.S. it is projected that more than 15 million people are involved in the abuse or over abuse of alcohol and among them more than 90% people suffer from fatty liver disease. The overall market is witnessing a huge growth during the forecast period.

Fatty liver diseases are typically characterized by accumulated extra fat in the liver. The consumption of alcohol, to a large extent, build up the formation of fatty acids inside human liver cells and is thus called alcoholic liver fatty liver diseases. The prevention of fatty liver includes reducing the risk factors of obesity and adopting healthy lifestyles. Common symptoms include loss of appetite, fatigue, nose bleeds, itchy skin, weight loss, weakness, and abdominal pain, swelling of legs, abdominal swelling and breast enlargement in men.

Opportunities

Rising R&D Activities by Several Organizations

The growing research and development activities for the treatment of chronic liver diseases is projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced positive top line clinical data from the placebo-controlled, double-blind portion of its phase 3 MAESTRO-NAFLD (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) safety study of resmetirom. Thus, the market is expected to drive in the forecast period.

Key players operating in the fatty liver diseases treatment market include:

Pfizer Inc (U.S.)

Abbvie,Inc (U.S.)

Endo International plc (Ireland)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Lupin (India)

Cipla Inc (India)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Abbott (U.S.)

PT. Daewoong Pharmaceutical Company (South Korea)

Cardax, Inc (Hawaii)

Fatty Liver Diseases Treatment Market Scope:

Type

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Treatment

Imaging Procedures

Liver Tissue Examination

End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Key Growth Drivers:

Increased Incidence of Alcohol Abuse Cases

The increasing prevalence of people with an overdose of alcohol worldwide is majorly responsible for boosting the growth of the global fatty liver diseases treatment market. As per the records of the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 85.6 % of people ages 18 and older stated that they drank alcohol at some point in their lifetime. Thus, it boosts the market growth.

Growth in Cardiovascular Diseases

As per the records of the WHO, about 60% - 85% of the population have adopted a sedentary life. According to CDC, roughly 31 million adults aged over 50 years live a sedentary life, and only 1 out of 4 U.S. adults meet the appropriate need of physical activity. This helps in the market growth.

Fatty Liver Diseases Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The fatty liver diseases treatment market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by type, treatment, distribution channel and end-user as referenced above.

The major countries covered in the fatty liver diseases treatment market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe has witnessed the highest growth in the fatty liver disease treatment market throughout the forecasted period due to the increased new research and developments.

North America dominates the market due to the presence of key manufacturers of the product is high and, increasing research and development activities.

