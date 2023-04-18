Global Aquaculture Vaccines Market Forecast to 2028 - Surging Demand for Aquatic Animal-derived Food Products Drives Growth

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aquaculture Vaccines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Vaccine, Species, and Route of Administration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aquaculture vaccines market was valued at US$ 245.13 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 569.72 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2028.

The market growth is attributed to the growing aquaculture industry and the surging demand for aquatic animal-derived food products. However, strict regulatory policies for the approval of vaccines and the high cost of vaccines restrain the market growth.



The growing demand for aquatic animal-derived food products such as oil, caviar, protein powders, and meat encourages farmers to use vaccinations for aquaculture to gain high profitability. Consumers are becoming aware of the nutritious value of animal protein. The demand for healthy, sustainable, and high-quality meat products with fewer or no drugs is also increasing rapidly.



Regular fish consumption is widely promoted as a part of a healthy diet. Fishes have a higher protein content compared to terrestrial animal meat and have a lower feed conversion rate (FCR) than land animals, and more protein can be produced using this lower feed rate from fish.

Furthermore, fish protein is highly digestible and rich in essential amino acids that are low in animal-sourced protein. Fish and shellfish consumption can decrease the risk of heart disease, inflammation, and arthritis. The health benefits of fish are mainly linked to the presence of long-chain omega 3 (n-3) polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA). In addition, fish protein is a rich source of bioactive peptides.

These can offer many positive health benefits if they are consumed in an appropriate concentration and bioavailable within the human body. Further, health benefits include the control of blood pressure through the inhibition of enzymes within the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS); maintenance of bone health; control of inflammation (antioxidant peptides), mental health through the action of opioid peptides and platelet-activating factor acetyl-hydrolase inhibitory (PAF-AH) peptides), and several other bioactivities. Thus, the need for healthy breeding of aquatic animals is increasing, propelling the demand for aquaculture vaccines.



Development of Novel Vaccines to Fuel Market Growth in Future



In recent years, aquaculture has attained a major economic revolution. Advancements in science have paved new avenues in basic and applied research areas for developing and designing novel and effective vaccines and improving existing vaccines for various infectious diseases. Recent developments in vaccines and vaccinology are done to discover new vaccine candidates to combat fish pathogens, including mycotic and parasitic agents, for which vaccines are still lacking.



Type of Vaccine Based Insights



Based on type of vaccine, the aquaculture vaccines market is segmented into live vaccines, inactivated vaccines, and other vaccines. The inactivated vaccines segment held the largest market share in 2021. The market for the live vaccines segment is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Species Based Insights



The aquaculture vaccines market, based on species, is segmented into tilapia, trout, salmon, shrimps, and others. The salmon segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.



Route of Administration Based Insights



Based on route of administration, the aquaculture vaccines market is segmented into injection, immersion, and oral. The injection segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.



