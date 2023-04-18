Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market to 2032: Rising Number of Connected Cars Drives Growth

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global external cloud automotive cyber security services market grew from $2.06 billion in 2022 to $2.39 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. The external cloud automotive cyber security services market is expected to grow to $4.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Major players in the external cloud automotive cyber security services market are Harman International Industries, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Symantec Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Trillium Secure Inc., Escrypt GmbH, Vector Informatik GmbH, Karamba Security, Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd., Upstream Security Ltd., Nexor Ltd., and Capgemini SE.

The external cloud automotive cyber security services refer to services useful in protecting automotive electronic systems, communication networks, algorithms, and user data from malicious attacks or unauthorized access. Cyber security is the practice of defending and protecting computers, peripheral devices, networks, and systems from malicious attacks and viruses. Automobiles are connected to the internet and are vulnerable to cyber threats. So, automotive cyber security is essential for automakers.



The main types of security in external cloud automotive cyber security services are endpoint security, application security, and wireless network security. The different vehicle types include passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Passenger cars are used to carry passengers. Passenger cars are road vehicles designed for the carriage of passengers, with a large seating area and luxuries. The different electric vehicle types include battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles that are used in telematics systems, infotainment systems, powertrain systems, body control and comfort systems, communication systems, and ADAS and safety systems.



This external cloud automotive cyber security services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the external cloud automotive cyber security services market. The players in the market are constantly innovating and incorporating new technologies to lead the market. For instance, in March 2022, Wipro, an India-based information technology company, launched a Cloud Car platform equipped with an end-to-end cybersecurity system. With this, car manufacturers can address software failures via over-the-air updates. The platform will decouple previously integrated hardware and software, enabling manufacturers to upgrade software at scale.



North America was the largest region in the external cloud automotive cyber security services market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the external cloud automotive cyber security services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered In the external cloud automotive cyber security services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising number of connected cars is expected to propel the growth of the external cloud automotive cyber security services market going forward. A connected car is a vehicle that can access the internet to connect with other vehicles through an inbuilt connectivity system.

The number of connected cars and cars with smart connectivity features has been increasing recently. These cars can access the internet, but they are also vulnerable to cyber-attacks and therefore need cyber security services.

For instance, according to the connected cars report by the Internet of Business, a UK-based technology news provider, the number of connected cars is expected to increase by 270% to 125 million cars in 2022. Therefore, the rising number of connected cars is driving the demand for the external cloud automotive cyber security services market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.39 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.07 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market Characteristics



3. External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market



5. External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market, Segmentation By Security, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Wireless Network Security

6.2. Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market, Segmentation By Electric Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

6.3. Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

6.4. Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Telematics System

Infotainment System

Powertrain System

Body Control And Comfort System

Communication System

ADAS And safety system

7. External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

