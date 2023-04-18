Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Strategic Markets Report 2022-2030: An Economically Viable, Multifunctional, Renewable Energy Source for Buildings to Stir Future Opportunities

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) Market to Reach $83.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

C-Si, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21% CAGR and reach US$58.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thin Film segment is readjusted to a revised 23.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.4% CAGR



The Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BiPV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.8% and 20.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.8 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 591 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $83.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

BIPV Market Looks Up Post Pandemic Scare

Competitive Scenario: BIPV Market Characterized by High Degree of Fragmentation

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

BIPV Set to Resume Progressive Gains in Post COVID-19 Environment: Outlook

Key Challenges and Future Prospects of BIPV

Factors Driving Growth in BIPV Market

Image of BIPV as an Economically Viable, Multifunctional, Renewable Energy Source for Buildings to Stir Future Opportunities

Developed Countries Lead Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

DOE Issues RFI for Gathering Input on BIPV Systems

Germany's Achievement of Climate Neutrality through BIPV

Analysis by Technology Type

C-Si: Primary Technology Vertical in the BIPV Domain

Thin Film Technology Set to Make Robust Gains

Analysis by Application Type

Roofing Remains the Largest Application Segment for BIPV Market

With Solar Roofing Shingles & Tiles Gaining Popularity, Roofing Set to Solidify its Dominant Position

Glass Emerges as High Growth Application Segment

BIPV Walls to Seek Widen Addressable Market

Facades: Niche Application Area

Introduction to Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

Advantages and Disadvantages of BIPVs

An Insight into BIPV Technologies

Cell and Module Efficiency of Commercial PV Technologies: A Comparison

Comparison between Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Technologies

Comparison Chart of Solar Cell Efficiencies for Crystalline Silicon and Thin Films with respect to Temperature

BIPV Applications

Merits & Demerits of BIPV Products in Various Applications

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

BIPV Steadily Moving from Niche to Mass Market

Energy Collation Scope of BPV

Factors Influencing Future Market Development

Emphasis on Energy-Efficient, Green, LEED Buildings Builds Fertile Environment for BIPV Market

Relevance of Zero Energy Building Constructions Bodes Well for Future Growth

Leading to Net Positive Construction

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Model, to Steer Next Wave of Growth in BIPV Market

Sustained Rise in Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive Scenario for Wider Uptake of BIPV Solutions

BIPV Market Stands to Gain from Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Sources

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

With Solar Energy Emerging as Reliable Renewable, BIPV Anticipates Parallel Momentum

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in in GW

Government Participation in Boosting Solar Energy Uptake Elevates Momentum in BIPV Domain

Future Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population & Urbanization Drive

Industrial Sector: Largest Revenue Contributor

Fast Paced Growth Anticipated in Commercial Buildings Vertical

Advantages and Disadvantages of BIPV Usage in Buildings

BIPV Solutions Remain Highly Relevant in Residential Buildings

Besides New Installations, High-Growth Opportunities Exist for BIPV in Retrofit Market

Retrofit Opportunity in Government, Prestige, & Historic Buildings Verticals

Technology Advancements & Product Innovations Widen Addressable Market for BIPV Solutions

Advanced R&D Efforts Bring Forth BIPV-T Solar Roofing Technology

Colored Photovoltaic Continue to Gain Traction in BIPV R&D Programs

Customized PV Systems Emerge as New R&D Focus Area

Sonnenstromfabrik Brilliant PV Modules

IRIG Develops Self-Adjusting BIPV Panels

Meyer Burger's SmartWire Connection Technology (SWCT)

Metal Wrap Through (MWT) Technology

Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) Technology

Organic Solar PV Cells

DysCrete Building Material

Solar Cloth PVs

Perovskite Materials

A Glance at BIPV-Related Standards & Codes

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Standards

Underwriters Laboratory (UL) Standards

Growth Barriers & Restraints

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 98 Featured)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Canadian Solar, Inc.

First Solar, Inc.

Greatcell Energy Limited

Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd.

Heliatek GmbH

Sharp Corporation

The Solaria Corporation

Trina Solar

Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd.

AGC Inc.

BELECTRIC GmbH

CertainTeed Corporation

Dow Inc.

ML SYSTEM S.A.

NanoPV Solar Inc.

Onyx Solar Group LLC

Scheuten Glas Nederland B.V.

Toledo Solar Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abka2w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment