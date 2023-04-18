Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Drugs Strategic Market Report 2022-2030: Long-Acting hGH Drugs - A Game Changer for the Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Growth Hormone Drugs: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Human Growth Hormone Drugs estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Subcutaneous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intramuscular segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Human Growth Hormone Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$358.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude to Human Growth Hormones
- Recombinant Human Growth Hormones
- Evolution of Recombinant Human Growth Hormones (hGH)
- COVID-19 Impact on Human Growth Hormone Drugs
- GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market to Witness Steady Growth
- List of Select Approved Prescription Daily-dose hGH Products by Indication
- List of Select Approved Prescription Weekly-dose hGH Products by Indication
- Subcutaneous Route Dominates Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market
- Growth Hormone Deficiency Application Leads the Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market
- North America and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
- Market Restraints
- Competition
- Leading Recombinant hGH Products in the Global Market (2020): Annual Sales in US$ Million for Genotropin, Humatrope, Norditropin, Nutropin and Saizen
- Global Recombinant hGH Products Market (2020): Market Share of Leading Players
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- High Prevalence of Growth Hormone Deficiency Disorders
- Pediatric GHD Rules, while Adult GHD Remains Underserved
- Long-Acting hGH Drugs - A Game Changer for the Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market
- Approval of Novo Nordisk's Once-Weekly Sogroya to Transform the Market Landscape
- Other Noteworthy Developments in the Long Acting hGH Space
- Patent Expiry Paves Way for the Emergence of Biosimilars
- Strong Innovation Drive Takes Hold of the hGH Industry
- Manufacturers Bet on Novel Drug Delivery Technologies
- Growing Non-Prescription/Off-Label Usage - A Potential Health Hazard
- Needle-less Drug Delivery Systems to Wipe Out of Syringes
- Drug Delivery Device Options for Marketed hGH Products
- Major Growth Restraining Factors
- Complex Delivery System
- High Cost of hGH Treatment
- Biosimilars Threaten Revenue Growth Erosion
- Select Daily and Long-Acting Human Growth Hormone Products List in Phase III Pipeline
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured)
- AnkeBio Co. Ltd
- Eli Lilly and Company
- EMD Serono Inc.
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Genentech, Inc (Roche)
- GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd
- Ipsen S.A.
- LG Life Sciences
- Merck KGaA
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Pfizer, Inc
- Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG)
- Strongbridge Biopharma
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd
