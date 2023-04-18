Global Smart Cities Strategic Report 2023: Market to Reach $5.2 Trillion by 2030 - Advanced Technologies Create Perfect Ground for Transformation

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Cities: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Cities Market to Reach $5.2 Trillion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Cities estimated at US$998.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.2% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 24.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $296.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26% CAGR



The Smart Cities market in the U.S. is estimated at US$296.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$823.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 20.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.6% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 784 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $998.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5200 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Year 2021 in Retrospect and Near Term Outlook

"Stagflation" : The Newest Challenge in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19 Prompts Authorities to Re-Imagine Cities & Make them Smarter to Resolve Urban Issues

Pandemic Highlights Benefits of Smart City Technologies

Cities Mobilize Collective Intelligence to Meet COVID-19 Challenges

Smart City Infrastructure Aids Countries in Maintaining Provision of Essential Medical Services Amid the Pandemic

New Normal to Transform Diverse Aspects of Smart Cities

Competition

Smart Cities - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Smart Cities: A Conceptual Overview

Application Markets

A Review of Technologies & Applications in Major End-Use Industries

Smart Cities:Evolve as a Sustainable Way to Accommodate World's Growing Population

With Population Bursting at its Seams, Smart Cities Emerge as the Future of Sustainable Ecofriendly Living: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Cities

Depleting World Natural Resources Throws the Spotlight on Smart Cities

Global Per Capita Availability of Water by Geographic Region (In Cubic Meters) for the Years 1990, 2018 and 2025

With World Energy Demand Outstripping the Increase in Coal Reserves, Focus Shifts to Sustainable Use of Energy by Cities: Global Coal Reserves (in Billion Metric Tons) and Electricity Consumption (in Billion kWh) for the Years 1998, 2008 and 2018

Increasingly Congested Cities Lay the Foundation for the Creation of Planned Urban Spaces

Rapid Urbanization: A Key Factor Underlying Congested Cities

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Resource Constraints & Environmental Consciousness Foster Smart City Development

Resource Constraints & Pollution Concerns Confronting Cities Worldwide: Breakdown of Water Consumption Per Capita, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions Per Capita and Waste Volume Per Capita by Geographic Region

Investments Remain Strong in Smart Infrastructure Projects

Smart Energy Conservation & Management: The Hallmark of Smart Cities

Regional Analysis

Challenges Confronting Development of Smart City Programs

Absence of Uniform and Standard Technology

Lack of Clear Strategic Goals and KPIs

Security Concerns Limit Progress

Quick Review of Market Structure

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Technologies Create Perfect Ground for Transformation of Smart Cities

Transformational Role of 5G Technology and Wi-Fi 6/6E in Development of Smart Cities

5G Brings in Higher Scalability

Digital Twins to Provide Meaningful Insights in Smart City Projects

Cyber-Physical Systems & Robotic Process Automatization to Hold Broader Uptake

Blockchain Technology to Gain Prominence in Resource Sharing and Smart Logistics

Investment in Smart City Technology Startups a Prudent Decision amid Pandemic

Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand for Better Internet Infrastructure

Growing Environmental Footprint of Cities Shifts Focus Onto Smart Cities

Funding Support: Vital for Smart Cities Initiatives

Shift Towards Open Governance Model Fuels Interest in Smart Cities

V2X Communication Seeks Role in Smart City Infrastructure

C-V2X: The Upcoming Future-Ready V2X Standard

IoT Lies at the Heart of the Connected Self-Aware Environment Epitomized by Smart Cities

IoT Implementations in Smart Homes & Buildings

Rising Significance of Smart City as a Service

Unified Smart City Platforms Allow Big Data to Become a Reality

Transformative Role of AI Technologies in Smart Cities Optimizes Urban Services

Developments in AI Paves the Way for Increase Use of AI Intelligence in Smart Cities

Combining IoT and AI Unlocks Opportunities

Big Data Drives Smart Cities Movement and Data Analytics Enhances Smart City Services

Intriguing Benefits of Edge Computing Encompasses all Aspects of Smart Cities

E-Government: Imperative for Transforming Cities into Smart Cities

Going from Idea to Reality: A Peek into How Cities Are Getting Smarter

Provision of Smart Municipal & Utility Services Gains Momentum

Smart Grids Vital for Smart Energy Distribution

Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Meters

Adoption of Smart Water Meters Spirals in Cities Worldwide

Surging Penetration of Smart Water Meters & Smart Gas Solutions Helps in the Provision of Smart Utility Services Resulting in the Creation of Smart Outcomes for Citizens & Communities

Laying Strong Foundation for the Digital Transformation of Gas Infrastructure, Smart Gas Solutions Seek to Revolutionize Gas Utility Operations

IoT-based Smart Metering to Create Smarter and Connected Cities

Demand Responsive Energy Management: Indispensable for a Low Carbon Smart City Footprint

Growing Investments in Demand Response Enables Closer Consumer Engagement in Competitive & Smart City Energy Markets

Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus

Video Surveillance Plays an Important Role in Public Safety in Smart Cities

Advanced Analytics for Surveillance Systems

Smart Buildings & Homes Receive Fair Share of Development Focus

Intelligent Buildings Vital for Constructing a Smart City

Focus on Net Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) Awakens Interest in Smart Building Technologies

With Connectivity Being the Most Critical Element of Smart Buildings, In-Building Wireless (IBW) Emerges Into the Spotlight

Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam

Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart Cities

Smart Building Analytics Rises in Prominence

Smart & Connected Lighting Systems Make Cities Smarter, Safer & Help Governments Turn Infrastructure Liabilities into Assets

Deployment of LED & Smart Streetlights Grows in Cities

Focus on Energy Efficient Smart Cities to Trigger Growth in Smart Lighting Technologies

Smart Digital Education Lies at the Heart of the Smart Cities Concept

Deemed as Vital for the Creation of Smart Communities & Cities, the Need to Groom Smart People & Citizens to Drive Robust Demand for Mobile Learning Products & Services

Smart Healthcare: A Vital Part of the Smart Cities Ecosystem

Robust Market for mHealth Solutions to Aid in the Creation of Smart Cities

Smart Mobility & Intelligent Transportation Gain Investments

Unprecedented Rise of Connected Cars as the Future of Driving to Benefit the Development of Smart Cities

Pandemic Results in Increased Investments for Automotive V2X

Emphasis on Electric Vehicles to Fuel Demand

Innovative Smart Cities Solutions and Systems Present Considerable Growth Opportunity

A Peek at Select Innovations in Smart Cities Space

The EZ-PRO Shared Delivery Vehicle Concept of Renault

The Hyperloop Project

Biomimicry-Based Solutions for Smart City Lighting and Air Pollution Reduction

Robot Valets for Car Parks at Airports

Urbiotica's Smart Parking Solution

Smart Street Lighting System from Citeos

Automated Waste Management Systems in the US and France

The Energy Positive Building Powerhouse Brattorkaia in Norway

The Mexican Smart Forest City

Floating Homes in Coastal Communities

Self-Driving Shuttles in New York

Digital Twin Simulation Software Solutions for Future Urban Development Projects

Energy Collecting Bike Racks

AI for Pedestrian Crossing Lights to Prevent Accidents in Vienna

A Peek at Select Innovations in Smart Cities Space

A Review of Select Smart City Initiatives Implemented Worldwide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bcq8om

