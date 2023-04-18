Global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Strategic Business Report 2023: Unmet Needs in Combination Therapies for HRT Drives Research for New Medicines

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) estimated at US$24.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Estrogen Hormone Replacement Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$21.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan Plc

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

TherapeuticsMD Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 276 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $24.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Menopause and Hormone Replacement Therapy

Recent Market Activity

The HRT Controversy - An Insight

Newer Studies Challenge WHI Findings and Re-establish Safety of HRT

Revised Recommendations of the NAMS and Endocrine Society

IMS Consensus Guidelines Paving Way for More Clarity of HRT

The Regional Divide

Increasing Number of Menopausal Women - A Major Market Driver

New Bioidentical Drugs Serve Unmet Market Needs

Generic Incursion in Hormone Replacement Therapy - List of Drugs With and Without Approved Generic Versions

Intense Competition Marks the Global HRT Market

The Premarin Saga

Estrace Cream Drives Revenue Gains in Allergan's HRT Portfolio

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Unmet Needs in Combination Therapies for HRT drive Research for New Medicines

Topical Estrogens - More Safe and Effective

Transdermal HRT Products Present Exciting Opportunities

Phytoestrogens - The New Panacea for Menopausal Symptoms?

Diet Link to Menopause Symptoms Raises Interest

Impact of Soy and Other Phytoestrogens - A Reality Check

EstroG - A Successful Herbal Health Supplement in Alleviating Menopausal Symptoms

The Growing Buzz around Bioidentical Drugs

Bio-identical Hormones - A Natural and Safe Substitute to Synthetic HRT?

Pellet Therapy - A New Innovation Downsizes Conventional Issues with Bioidentical HRT

Direct-to-Consumer Advertising for HRT - A Mixed Bag

Estriol: The Next Generation Estrogen Therapy?

What Makes Estriol Work?

Topical Estriol - More Promising in Safety

Estriol - Used More Commonly Outside the US

Entry of Generics Threatens Market Growth Prospects

Are Non-Hormonal Therapies A Threat to HRT?

Earlier Failures Induce Lethargy in Non-Hormonal Therapies

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



