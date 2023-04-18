Fix-It Right Plumbing Training Heads Online With Learning Platform FiveStarPro™

Breakwater, Victoria, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



[Adelaide, South Australia] – Fix-It Right Plumbing has devoted much of 2022 and 2023 to developing the skills and expertise of their plumbing technicians. Fix-It Right Plumbing has recently moved all the training systems and processes online to their learning platform FiveStarPro™.

FiveStarPro™ is a learning management software system that supports professionals in the home service industry. The platform offers exemplary service training featuring the FiveStarPro™ method, in-depth skills training, and numerous opportunities for personal growth. Fix-It Right Plumbing, employees from customer service workers to salespersons to technicians, will exclusively use the platform to train.

"We are eager to have our employees train with the FiveStarPro™ system. We think the FiveStarPro™ system will help streamline the training process for our employees," said a company representative.

By using this online system, the South Australian company aims to make its business practices move more efficiently and smoothly.

"With a centralized system for our services and a superb training portal through the new system, we know this will be yet another addition that will elevate our company above competitors and make this easier on our hardworking employees," said a company representative.

With the new FiveStarPro™ system, the plumbing company aims to use this innovative resource to improve the user experience and save time.

"If we're not constantly innovating and experimenting with ways to improve experiences for our employees and customers, then someone else will!" said a company representative.

In the spring and summer of 2022, Fix-It Right Plumbing committed to continuously educate its technicians by training plumbers in critical areas. As part of the ongoing training program, technicians have undergone professional instruction on improved blockage techniques, including water jetting, cable machines, and chemical drain-clearing products.

In addition to advancements in training, Fix-It Right Plumbing has completed construction on their new Adelaide plumbing factory as of this Autumn. Located at 8/126 Frederick Street, Welland, the new factory will grant the plumbing company greater access to state-of-the-art plumbing equipment and tools that will enable them to provide comprehensive services to its customers across South Australia.

Since 2007, Fix-It Right Plumbing has been Australia's most popular and highly-rated professional plumbing company. The company provides plumbing services to customers in Adelaide, Canberra, Geelong, the Bayside Suburbs, the Northern Suburbs, the Eastern Suburbs, the Western Suburbs, and the Mornington Peninsula in Melbourne.

The company is focused on maintaining its reputation as a formidable, trusted, and customer-forward company by continually providing quality services. Fix-It Right Plumbing can assist with blocked drains, hot water access, burst pipes, leak detection, dripping taps, and gas leaks. The company offers professional services from a team of qualified and experienced plumbers, fully stocked service vans, knowledgeable and helpful service, upfront pricing, and flexible payment options to help one's home remain functioning and comfortable.

