Food Irradiation Trends Global Market is Projected to Reach $326.5 Million by 2030: Mounting Concerns Over Food-borne Diseases to Drive Growth

The global market for Food Irradiation Trends estimated at US$238.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$326.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Gamma Radiation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$165.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the X-Ray Radiation segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Food Irradiation Trends market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$160.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$238.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$326.5 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rr5mxt
