Launch of BPM Business Lifecycle Center delivers blueprint for growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BPM LLP, one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, announces the launch of the BPM Business Lifecycle Center, a new, interactive resource for entrepreneurs, founders, business owners and executives, offering critical support to navigate the current market environment and pave the future. The multichannel platform delves into the three primary phases of organizational growth – Startup, Growth & Expansion, and Liquidity – as well as the potential challenges and opportunities that exist along the way.



“The Business Lifecycle Center is an outgrowth of the work we do every day to help our clients with the building blocks they need to progress from one developmental phase to the next, and deliver insights into the risks and complexities they will likely encounter along the way,” said Dan Winter, Assurance Technology Leader at BPM. “We strive to remove the guesswork and time-consuming hunt for scattered best practices. We’ve compiled the information into one easily accessible platform because the path to liquidity is risky enough without the mystery of wondering ‘what’s next?’”

The BPM Business Lifecycle Center features an interactive, virtual environment that brings together a wealth of resources aimed at guiding visitors to the platform through anticipating the demands at each evolutionary phase of their business. This spans from addressing funding, organization, compliance and goalsetting for startups; to growth- and expansion-oriented considerations, such as hiring talent and establishing partnerships; to the various pathways to liquidity or exit. The Business Lifecycle Center offers resources in a range of formats, including FAQs, checklists, insightful articles and podcasts, as well as live and on-demand webinars and podcasts. With plans for a physical center opening later in 2023, BPM intends to bring the business owner community together for in-person trainings and events, as well.

“I regularly see life science startups struggle with funding to continue R&D or prepare for growth, and unfortunately, many neglect to explore whether they might be able to monetize their R&D credits,” said Julie West, BPM Tax Practice Group Leader and Life Science Co-Leader. “Our Business Lifecycle Center was created with the vision to help these business leaders see around the corners and ‘know what they don’t know.’ This insight often leads them to ask better questions of their financial, legal and operational professionals – or to better vet the professionals they might need, and it all adds up to faster scaling and more lucrative exits.”

Much like its clients in growth and expansion mode, BPM has been focused on launching several new practices and services recently. This includes establishing its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practice and Data Analytics services, along with expanding its training offering through a partnership with Dale Carnegie Training. Additionally, the Firm has expanded via combinations in Las Vegas, Nev. and throughout California in Orange County, Long Beach, Santa Monica, Sacramento and Santa Rosa.

