Dylan Sidoo Grant for Student Athletes Now Accepting Applications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dylan Sidoo Grant for Student Athletes is now accepting applications for the 2023 academic year. The grant, which provides financial support to student athletes enrolled in accredited institutions in the United States, was created by tech entrepreneur Dylan Sidoo.



The $1,000 grant is open to all high school, undergraduate, and graduate student athletes, regardless of their field of study. Applicants are required to submit an essay of no more than 1000 words, creatively addressing the following question: "How has your experience as a student athlete shaped your aspirations for the future, and how do you plan to use your education and athletic skills to give back to your community?"

The scholarship winner will receive a grant of $1,000, which will support their academic and athletic aspirations, providing financial assistance and opportunities to connect with leaders in the field. This grant can be used to pay for tuition fees, books, equipment, or any other expenses related to their education and athletic pursuits. Moreover, the scholarship committee will help the winner connect with leaders in their field, providing them with mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to resources that can help them achieve even greater success.

As a former student athlete, Dylan Sidoo understands the challenges and opportunities of balancing sports and academics. He knows that being a student athlete requires perseverance, dedication, and a strong work ethic, and he has created this scholarship to recognize and support students who share his passion for personal growth, athletic excellence, and making a positive impact on communities through sports and education.

Dylan Sidoo believes that sports and education can be powerful tools for personal growth and community development. Through sports, student-athletes learn important life skills such as teamwork, leadership, communication, and discipline, which can help them succeed in their future careers and make a positive impact on society. Moreover, education provides students with the knowledge and skills they need to pursue their dreams and make a difference in their communities.

"Dylan Sidoo is a tech entrepreneur with a decade of experience in the venture space, demonstrating a strong commitment to both business and education," said a spokesperson for the Dylan Sidoo Grant for Student Athletes. "His well-rounded background provides him with unique insights and experiences, enabling him to contribute significantly to the venture space and inspire the next generation of student athletes."

Sidoo began his educational journey at St. George's School before pursuing higher education at the University of Southern California. While earning his Bachelor of Arts degree and graduating Cum Laude, Dylan also dedicated time to his passion for sports as a member of the USC Rugby Team. Continuing his academic pursuits, Dylan holds a Master of Science in Global Finance & Banking from Kings College London.

For more information on the Dylan Sidoo Grant for Student Athletes, or to apply, please visit https://dylansidoogrant.com/dylan-sidoo-grant/.