Global Food Coating Strategic Business Report 2023: Silk Fibroin Coating Aids in Keeping the Food Fresh

The global market for Food Coating estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Food Coating Ingredients, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Food Coating Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Food Coating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Definition

Changing Consumer Eating Habits Throws Focus on Food Coating Technology

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Silk Fibroin Coating Aids in Keeping the Food Fresh

Edible Coating Aids in Reducing Food Wastage

Innovative Coatings for Food Applications

Manufacturers Introduce Various Coatings to Deliver Unique Textures

Coatings for Food Packaging Applications

