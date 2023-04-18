Global Mechanical Ventilators Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases Drives Growth

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mechanical Ventilators: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mechanical Ventilators estimated at US$14.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Intensive Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$15.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Portable/Transportable segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Mechanical Ventilators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 719 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

All Hands On Deck: The World is Scaling Up to Meet a Multifold Rise in Ventilator Demand

Global Number of Infections & Patients Requiring Ventilator Support

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Regulatory Bodies Ease Approval Process for Ventilators

Concerns Rise Side Effects of Using Ventilator Usage in COVID-19 Patients

Mechanical Ventilators: An Introduction

Evolution of Mechanical Ventilators: A Historical Fact File

Outlook

US Leads the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market

High Unmet Medical Needs Drive Developing Nations

Cost Benefits to Surge Growth of Non-Invasive Ventilators

HomeCare Ventilation Amid Rising Healthcare Costs

Rise in Popularity of Portable Ventilators

Ways to Leverage Market Potential

Key Market Challenges

Global Healthcare Spending: A Review

Global Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, and 2022

Mechanical Ventilators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements Sustain Future Market Growth

Select Recent Innovations

Automation-Enabled Innovation Continues in Mechanical Ventilators Market

Auto Manufacturers Join the Race to Build Ventilators

Startups Intensify Efforts to Develop Low Cost Ventilators amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Mounting Cases of COVID-19 Infections Prompt Researchers to Explore New Approaches to Reduce Need for Ventilator Assistance

Major Risk Factors Creating Need for Ventilation Support for COVID-19 Patients

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases Drive Growth

Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition

Neonatal Ventilators Market Set for Healthy Growth

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Rising Incidence of Neonatal Mortality Rates to Drive Penetration Developing Countries

Worldwide Neonatal Mortality Rate Estimates by Region: 2000, 2005, 2020, 2015, 2019

Neonatal Non-Invasive Ventilation: On the Rise

Lung Injury: A Major Challenge for Neonatal Ventilators Market

Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP): A Major Menace

Manufacturers Introduce New Features to Tackle Enduring Issue of Alarm Fatigue

Advances in Information Technology Enhance Monitoring Multiple Patients on Ventilation

High Potential for Automatic Transport Ventilators

Adaptive Support Ventilation: At the Forefront of Innovation

Aging Population: A Key Demographic Driver

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

RESPIRATORY CONDITIONS REQUIRING MECHANICAL VENTILATORS

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Muscular Degenerative Disease

Spinal Cord Injury

Pneumonia

Cystic Fibrosis

Asthma

