Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Global Market is Projected to Reach $33.1 Billion by 2030: Smart City Security and Surveillance Emerge to Provide New Opportunities for Growth

The global market for Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$26.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR



The Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 11.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 633 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Fighting Back Against Security Threats is an Ever-Present Need

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as a Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2010-2021

Countries With Poor Safety Scores Present Untapped Opportunities for Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems: Global Crime Index by Country for the Year 2021

Terrorism Can be Bad for the Economy: Global Economic Impact of Terrorism (In US$ Billion) for Years 2009, 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2021

Competition

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Worries Over Geopolitical Conflicts & Galloping Inflation Overtakes Concerns About the Now Receding COVID-19 Pandemic

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2022

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

This Is How COVID Has Changed the Security Industry

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems - Definition, Benefits, Components & Types

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart City Security and Surveillance Emerge to Provide New Opportunities for Growth

Security Vulnerabilities in Smart Cities & Efforts to Prevent Them Drives Demand Opportunities for Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems: Global Value of Smart City Initiatives (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Increased Focus on Border Control & Security Opens New Growth Opportunities for PID Systems

Crackdown on Illegal Immigration Pushes Up the Demand Momentum for PID Systems in Border Security: Illegal Immigrants in the United States (In Million) for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Critical Infrastructure Protection, a Major Application Area for PID

Global Spending on Critical Infrastructure Protection Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for PID Systems: Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Enhancing Video Surveillance Effectiveness with Perimeter Intrusion Detection: A Major Trend

Here's How Artificial Intelligence Will Revolutionize Perimeter Intrusion Detection

Modern Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Feature New Built-In Capabilities and Integration with Other Systems to Offer Multi-Layer Security

Growing Adoption of Remote Monitoring and Control Concepts Steps Up the Importance of Perimeter Intrusion Detection in Responding to Threats Faster

As Remote Facilities Become the Norm, the Need for Smarter Physical Security Solutions Will Grow Stronger: Global Market for Remote Monitoring and Control (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026

As One of the Most Attractive Targets for Growing Global Terrorism & Maritime Piracy, Physical Security Solutions for the Oil and Gas Industry Grow In Importance & Demand

A Peek Into the Growing Role of C-UAS in Perimeter Security Systems

More UAV Drones in the Skies Amplifies Perimeter Security Headaches for Facility Owners & Operators: Global Sales of UAV Drones (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, and 2026

With Increasing Drone Proliferation, Intrusion Risks Spiral in Parallel

Military & Defense to Emerge as the Fastest Growing End-Use Sector. Here's Why

Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for Increased Investments in Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems: World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

Germany's Historic Military Investments in 2022 Exemplifies the Prevailing Global Sentiment that the World is a Dangerous Place Where the Threat of Authoritarian States Can be Resisted Only With Big-Ticket Military Capabilities: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (E) (In US$ Billion)

Rising Security Threats in Residential Areas to Drive Up Investments in Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

Ever-Present Threat of Burglary & Home Break-Ins Drives Demand for Myriad Home Security Systems Including Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems: Number of Burglaries Per 100,000 People by Country for the Year 2021

