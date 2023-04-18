Pyrogen Testing Global Market is Projected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030: Growing Importance of Animal-free In Vitro Pyrogen Testing Fuels the Sector

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pyrogen Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Pyrogen Testing estimated at US$980.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Assays, Kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $267.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR

The Pyrogen Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$267.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$498.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 8.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$325 Million by the year 2030.

  • Associates of Cape Cod, Inc.
  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
  • Ellab A/S
  • GenScript Biotech Corporation
  • Hyglos GmbH
  • Lonza Group AG
  • Merck KgaA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Wako Chemicals USA, Inc.

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages158
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$980.3 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$2200 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal

