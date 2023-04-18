Pyrogen Testing Global Market is Projected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030: Growing Importance of Animal-free In Vitro Pyrogen Testing Fuels the Sector

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pyrogen Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pyrogen Testing estimated at US$980.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Assays, Kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $267.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR



The Pyrogen Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$267.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$498.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 8.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$325 Million by the year 2030.



Associates of Cape Cod, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Ellab A/S

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Hyglos GmbH

Lonza Group AG

Merck KgaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Wako Chemicals USA, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $980.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prevalence of Infectious Diseases: Major Driver

Growing Importance of Animal-Free In Vitro Pyrogen Testing

MAT Testing Seeks Role

Bacterial Endotoxin Testing (BET) Remains Relevant

LAL Testing: Prominent Segment

Pharmaceutical Firms Rely On Pyrogen Detection

