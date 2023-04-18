VROMO Delivery Management Software Unveils New Company Website

Village of Great Neck, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village of Great Neck, New York -

The newly-refreshed VROMO website has undergone significant enhancements, resulting in a more excellent user experience. Visitors can now easily explore VROMO's advanced features and benefits and enjoy more convenient ways to contact and book free product demos.

Brian Hickey, CEO @ VROMO, says, "We are excited to announce the launch of our comprehensive new website. At VROMO, we only care about making delivery a more profitable channel, and this new website will make it easier for restaurant brands to see exactly how we can help them achieve that."

VROMO is a leading delivery management software that helps restaurant brands operate efficiently at scale while providing end customers with a live order tracking feature, which also allows for branded campaigns to be sent through SMS. In addition, VROMO integrates with the Point Of Sale system, making the entire delivery solution fast, convenient, and profitable.

VROMO's delivery management system is designed specifically for restaurant delivery, with features optimized for hot food, reducing delivery times by up to 30% for operators. In addition, VROMO's advanced features, such as overflow and order stacking, allows restaurants to use their in-house fleet, a third-party/marketplace fleet, or a combination of both. These tools ensure that every order is assigned to the most efficient driver, resulting in up to a 15% increase in delivery fulfillment rates.

VROMO partners with various third-party and marketplace fleets such as Uber Direct and DoorDash to provide delivery coverage to restaurants, regardless of location. As a result, it can offer exclusive delivery rates to restaurants who wish to use or are already using these fleets. The enhancements enable operators to reduce delivery fees by up to 24%.

In addition, VROMO's reporting tools and order tracking capabilities allow restaurants to have full visibility over all delivery orders, including those delivered by third-party fleets, to ensure service levels are never compromised and that the end customer enjoys a fully on-brand delivery experience.

VROMO stands out from the competition by offering restaurant brands the opportunity to use in-house drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both with its unique Overflow feature - giving them the ability to increase fulfillment rates as a result.

The cutting-edge delivery tech empowers operators with complete transparency and authority over their delivery orders, including those fulfilled by marketplace fleets. By leveraging VROMO's restaurant-focused features, such as order stacking, restaurant operators can significantly reduce their delivery times.

Food delivery business operators can take advantage of discounted third-party and marketplace delivery rates through VROMO, which helps them to reduce the total cost of their delivery operations and improve profitability.

About the Company:

