Pectin Market Size Worth $3.50 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.63 billion in 2022 pectin market will reach USD 3.50 billion by 2032. In the near future, the market is anticipated to be driven by rising health concerns and an increase in the use of healthy & organic raw materials to produce edible items. A soluble fibre substance called pectin is obtained from plants and is in their cell walls. Typically, citrus products, apples, apricots, cherries, oranges, and carrots are used to extract them. Apple and dried citrus peel, widely available as a white and light brown powder, are the primary raw materials utilized to produce industrial products.



Key Insight of the Pectin Market



North America is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.47% over the projection period.



North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.47% over the forecast period. Citrus fruit production in the United States makes it a pectin hub. Pectin is utilized in jams, jellies, marshmallows, and marmalades. In addition to domestic fruit spread manufacturers, the whole country has many private-label brands that are regaining ground and promoting clean-label trends. Players are developing better pectin versions due to expanding usage and application areas. Stability and gelling are enhanced by physically and chemically changing the structure of pectin. Drinkable yoghurt, milk-juice concoctions, fermented beverages, and dairy products with a low pH all contain pectin. Businesses produce low methoxyl pectin as consumer demand for products with less or no sugar increases.



In the pectin market, the low methoxyl pectin segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.84% over the projected period.



The low methoxyl pectin segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.84% in the pectin market. This substance is used in yoghurt fruit preparations, cold-setting milk jellies, reduced/low sugar jams and jellies, heat-reversible jams, fillings, and stable fruit preparations for baking. A DE number of under 50 is considered to be an indicator of LM pectin. Market segment expansion is being fuelled by R&D as well as product innovation. Low pH causes LM pectin to form by crosslinking calcium cations with them. The result is shielded by its stable structure from moisture, oxidation, UV radiation, and solute movement. Demand for LM pectin can rise as a result of innovation and growth.



The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.28% in the pectin market over the projected period.



Over the forecasted period, the pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.28% in the pectin market. Pectin is a gelling agent in the pharmaceutical business with many applications. Due to its adaptability in this market, it serves as a beneficial ingredient and film-forming agent. Additionally, pectin has better acid resistance and water-binding solid properties. All of these characteristics make pectin a beneficial ingredient for a variety of pharmaceuticals and medical nutrition products. Pectin can be found in formulations and products for internal and external uses, such as kaolin-containing mixtures, diarrhoea treatments, and syrups to maintain viscosity. Pectin is frequently utilized in sustained-release capsules to encourage the sustained release of active ingredients and medication to guarantee controlled therapy administration.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing demand for clean label and natural ingredients in addition to its widespread use and functionality



Pectin is a type of edible gum that is quite popular, a label-friendly and versatile food gum typically produced from citrus peels and apples. As a result, many clean-label products, especially dairy substitutes, prefer to include them in drinks, having low-pH and low-sugar varieties. Jams, jellies, fruit syrups, yoghurts, and yoghurt drinks are all possible replacements are suitable low-pH processes. Additionally, candies, glazes, and gummies for high-end confectionery are used. To expand their operations, citrus pectin market leaders rely on backward integration, a rise in the manufacturing capacity, and develop clean-label products with the necessary certifications. Different governments' regulations and promotion of natural ingredients as additives in foods boost pectin's potential for worldwide development. These aspects have raised the demand for natural food ingredients with clear labels, such as pectin. Making yoghurt, jam, and jelly with pectin as a jellying agent or thickener is one of the major factors fuelling the pectin market. It is additionally used in spreads, baked foods, desserts, and low-fat dairy products. The use of pectin in advancing efficient and sustainable methods of cutting-edge technology, increased consumers' knowledge of the benefits of functional foods and increased customers' desire for low-fat and low-calorie food products. Producers have been urged to include active and organic substances in the final product to satisfy shifting customer demands because of a greater emphasis on per-person spending on functional food items.



Restraint: Simple access to options that are reasonably priced



Alcohol precipitation is the method most commonly used to extract pectin from the peels of citrus fruit. Production of citrus fruit requires pectin, so fluctuations in the costs of raw materials throughout the year raise prices. Pectin is more costly than substitutes because of demand and supply inequalities, price instability, and other factors. Due to pectin's high price, customers and end users companies are shifting to hydrocolloids. The readily available gelatine with higher dietary benefits is anticipated to restrict market expansion. Due to the availability of alternatives to pectin that are equivalent or superior nutritional properties at competitive prices, end-user industries have a financially feasible alternative, limiting the market growth.



Opportunity: Acid-free milk drinks using pectin innovation



Customers have expected a higher quality and significant innovation in their food and beverages as they have grown wealthier and more careful, particularly in the famous category, which includes acidified dairy drinks. Pectin can be used in food as a stabilizer, thickener, and gelling agent, so it is commonly used in acidified dairy drinks. Pectins with enhanced functionality are crucial components that assist food producers in creating acidified dairy beverage products with a unique sensory profile. It is achieved by combining the abilities of flavour, revitalizing texture, and protein stabilization. Cargill recently introduced its new Unipectine AYD R line for acidified dairy beverages. It required a year to develop, and its main goal was to satisfy crucial sensory requirements without compromising product stabilization.



Some of the major players operating in the pectin market are:



• FMC Corporation

• Cargill Incorporated

• Devson Impex Private Limited

• B&V srl

• DuPont Nutrition & Health

• Herbstreith & Fox

• CP Kelco

• Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Low Methoxyl Pectin

• High Methoxyl Pectin



By Application:



• Food and Beverage

• Beauty and Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



