Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $38.1 million or $2.61 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023. This represents an increase of $12.0 million or 46.3% over the same quarter last year but a small decrease of $1.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. The primary driver of the increase over the prior year quarter was net interest income which increased by $23.7 million or 47.3% over the same period last year. The decrease in net income on a linked quarter basis was due mainly to a $4.2 million loss on sale of a $5.0 million corporate note issued by Signature Bank of New York (SBNY). Also on a linked quarter basis, net interest income was relatively flat as both interest income and interest expense increased by nearly the same amount while noninterest expense was down slightly this quarter compared to last.

The unprecedented turmoil created by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and SBNY created a difficult operating environment and as a result, the Bank’s total deposits declined slightly from year-end 2022. In that regard, we believe it is important to highlight how the Bank’s balance sheet was managed prior to this crisis:

At Year End 2022:

  • Total cash on hand of $768 million equaled 13.8% of total deposits
  • Tangible common equity was 9.82% - low amount of AOCI adjustment
  • Held-to-Maturity portfolio totaled only $22.5 million, market value of $20.5 million
  • Our loan to deposit ratio was only 91.3%
  • No short term borrowings

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Net income of $38.1 million or $2.61 per diluted share. Net income was affected by the loss on sale of Signature Bank subordinated debt of $4.16 million.
  • Net interest income $73.7 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $74.1 for the fourth quarter 2022. Note that the first quarter of 2023 has two fewer days of operation compared to the previous quarter.
  • Return of average assets was 2.41%
  • Return on beginning equity of 24.47%
  • Net interest margin was 4.77%
  • Total loans decreased $17 million from year-end 2022
  • Total deposits decreased $149 million from year-end 2022
  • Efficiency ratio was 26.0%
  • Quarter-end cash on hand was $886 million or 16.4% of total deposits
  • Quarter-end held to maturity security portfolio of $22.2 million with market value of $20.6 million
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans increased to 1.36%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “I am truly pleased to report first quarter 2023 net income of $38.1 million or $2.61 per diluted share under a highly strained operating environment.

“We in the banking industry have been truly humbled by the historic events of early March when two good-sized banks failed within days of each other.   We have learned a great deal in the weeks following these failures and the following are my observations:

  • The definition for transactional accounts should be revised. True, they are “core deposits” by definition, but we now know that only holds true in good times. Conversely, they are the source of a deposit “run” in more stressful conditions. I now appreciate our TCD (time certificate of deposit) portfolio even more. Aside from knowing the duration of our funding at a known cost, we did not experience even one TCD withdrawal during the second week of March.
  • The golden rule of not borrowing short to lend or invest long, still stands. In doing this however, we are going against the grain, so to speak. I cannot count how many times we have seen the disappointment in the faces of our loan officers when their floating rate loan gets paid off by a low fixed rate long-term loan. The events of early March only confirm my belief that it is well worth the agony in order to have a better positioned balance sheet.
  • We must respect the fact that government policy change is always one of our biggest risks that we face in the industry. Back in 2021, we were all convinced that inflation was ‘transitory’ by public officials. I highly doubt that anyone was preparing at the time for a nearly 500 basis point rate increase in 2022.
  • We managers of publicly traded banks will continue to be confronted by “beat” or “miss” of our quarterly financial results. But it is very clear to me that we must place more weight in longer-term balance sheet management. I hope our shareholders will also do so.

“Going forward, Preferred Bank will continue to maintain its balance sheet flexibility by keeping a relatively short duration balance sheet, maintain high levels of liquidity, control our overhead and operate a simple business model.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $73.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. This was a significant increase from the $50.0 million recorded in the same quarter last year but down slightly from the $74.1 million posted in the fourth quarter of 2022. The FOMC rate hikes throughout 2022 and into 2023 drove loan portfolio yields higher, as most of the Bank’s loans are tied to the Prime rate. Interest expense increased this quarter slightly more than did interest income as deposit rates continued to climb during most of the quarter. Despite the increasing deposit rates, the Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin rose 2 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 4.77% from 4.75% last quarter. Comparing to the same quarter last year, the margin was up by an impressive 135 basis points over the 3.42% posted this quarter last year.

Noninterest Income. For the first quarter of 2023, noninterest income was ($1.1 million) compared with $2.3 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to both quarters was mainly due to the loss on sale of the SBNY corporate note which was sold in the days following its failure. Letter of credit (“LC”) fees were $1.3 million for the quarter, and increase of $392,000 over the same period last year and a small increase of $79,000 over last quarter. Gains on sales of SBA loans were $340,000 compared to $0 in both comparable periods as the Bank’s SBA department is now originating and selling loans. Finally, service charges on deposits were up slightly over both comparable periods.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $20.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and compared to the $16.2 million recorded in the same period last year. Comparing this quarter to the first quarter of last year; personnel expense increased by $2.1 million or 17.9% and other expense increased by $721,000 or 57.9%. The personnel expense increase was mainly due to new hires, merit increases and an increase in incentive compensation. The increase in other expense was mainly due to an increase in FDIC premiums of $510,000 over the same period last year. In comparing to the prior quarter; personnel expense was up by $775,000 or 6.0% and other expense was up by $299,000 or 17.9%. Offsetting this, the Bank incurred a $2.1 million in OREO expenses last quarter (valuation allowance and loss on sale). For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 26.1% slightly higher than the 26.0% posted last quarter but easily surpassing the 30.9% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.5% and slightly higher than the 28.0% ETR for the fourth quarter of 2022 but even with the 28.5% ETR recorded in the first quarter of 2022. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at March 31, 2023 were $5.06 billion, a decrease of $17.1 million from the total of $5.07 billion as of December 31, 2022. Total deposits decreased to $5.41 billion from the 5.56 billion as of December 31, 2022. Total assets were $6.46 billion, an increase of $36.2 million over the total of $6.43 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Uninsured Deposits

As of March 31, 2023, total uninsured deposits represented approximately 49.5 % of total deposits. Since mid-March, we have been diligently working with our larger deposit clients to enroll them in the IntraFi/ICS program to ensure that all of their deposits are FDIC insured. Since mid-March, we have been working with IntraFi/ICS and another firm in order to parse out our larger deposit accounts through their networks in order to increase the insurance coverage on our depositor base. Along these lines, we also hope to bring back some depositors who left in the aftermath of SVN and SBNY.

Balance Sheet Fair Market Values from December 31, 2022

With so much focus recently on ASC Topic 825, Financial Instruments, formerly known as FASB 107, we felt it would be beneficial for shareholders to view the Bank’s disclosure in its recently filed 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

  December 31, 2022
  Carrying Amount Estimated Fair Value
     
Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $767,526 $767,526
Securities held-to-maturity  22,459  20,517
Securities available-for-sale  428,295  428,295
Loans, net of ACL and net deferred loan fees  4,996,382  5,066,775
Accrued interest receivable  23,593  23,593
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  15,000 N/A
     
     
Liabilities:    
Demand deposits and savings:    
Non-interest bearing $1,192,091 $1,192,091
Interest-bearing  2,334,739  2,334,739
Time deposits  2,030,167  2,055,438
Subordinated debt issuance  147,995  164,477
Accured interest payable  2,608  2,608
     

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank had $886 million in cash and fed funds on the balance sheet representing 16.4% of total deposits. In addition, the Bank had $304 million in FHLB borrowing availability, $100 million in available funds from the FRB Discount window and $200 million in available for sale securities that were unpledged. All summed, this totals $1.49 billion of total liquidity or 27.6% of total deposits. The Bank still has a considerable number of loans yet to be pledged to the FHLB so the total availability of liquidity will increase over the coming month.

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2023, nonaccrual loans totaled just $271,000, down from the $5.5 million reported as of December 31, 2022 and down from the $2.2 million reported as of March 31, 2022. In addition, OREO and repossessed assets totaled $18.6 million as of March 31, 2023, down from the $22.0 million as of December 31, 2022 as the Bank was able to sell most of the equipment associated with the other foreclosed assets. In addition to that, the Bank’s total classified assets remained constant at $43.1 million compared to $43.1 million as of December 31, 2022. Total net charge-offs were $43,000 for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to net charge off of $1.2 million in the same quarter last year and compared to $0 in the prior quarter. Management is acutely aware that commercial real estate is falling under some pressure given the change in interest rates over the past year, especially office properties. However in reviewing the portfolio, with delinquencies and nonaccrual loans down and classified assets flat, this weakness has yet to appear. We will be vigilant going forward.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $500,000 compared to $2.0 million last quarter and compared to the reversal of $250,000 in the same quarter last year.   The economic indicators and most likely scenarios did not require a total ACL in excess of what was recorded. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio now stands at 1.36% of total loans.

Capitalization

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.63%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.30% and the total capital ratio stood at 14.91%. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.30%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.81% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 14.39%.

GAAP – Non-GAAP Reconciliation -First quarter 2023 PPPT ROBE
Net Income$38,074 
Add: Provision for credit losses           500 
Add: Income tax expense           15,176 
Pre-provision and pre-tax income$53,750 
  
Total equity – 12/31/22$631,071 
Pre-provision and pre-tax ROBE 34.54%
  

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s first quarter 2023 financial results will be held tomorrow, April 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through April 26, 2023; the passcode is 5434053.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. In addition, the Bank operates a Loan Production Office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy
shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

Financial Tables to Follow

PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
          
          
     For the Quarter Ended
     March 31, December 31, March 31,
      2023   2022  2022 
Interest income:      
 Loans, including fees $95,881  $87,159 $52,119 
 Investment securities  12,979   11,028  2,886 
 Fed funds sold  224   192  19 
  Total interest income  109,084   98,379  55,024 
          
Interest expense:      
 Interest-bearing demand  17,038   13,906  1,431 
 Savings  39   32  19 
 Time certificates  16,593   9,004  2,217 
 FHLB borrowings  374   -  - 
 Subordinated debt  1,325   1,325  1,325 
  Total interest expense  35,369   24,267  4,992 
  Net interest income  73,715   74,112  50,032 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses  500   2,000  (250)
  Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)      
   credit losses  73,215   72,112  50,282 
          
Noninterest income:      
 Fees & service charges on deposit accounts  694   631  671 
 Letters of credit fee income  1,324   1,245  933 
 BOLI income  101   102  99 
 Net (loss) gain on called and sale of investment securities  (4,117)  297  - 
 Net gain on sale of loans  340   -  - 
 Other income  592   533  563 
  Total noninterest income  (1,066)  2,808  2,266 
          
Noninterest expense:      
 Salary and employee benefits  13,728   12,953  11,640 
 Net occupancy expense  1,474   1,444  1,422 
 Business development and promotion expense  105   320  101 
 Professional services  1,149   1,028  1,243 
 Office supplies and equipment expense  404   460  489 
 Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense  72   2,103  16 
 Other   1,967   1,668  1,246 
  Total noninterest expense  18,899   19,976  16,157 
  Income before provision for income taxes  53,250   54,944  36,391 
Income tax expense  15,176   15,384  10,364 
  Net income $38,074  $39,560 $26,027 
          
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities  -   -  (1)
Net income available to common shareholders $38,074  $39,560 $26,026 
          
Income per share available to common shareholders      
  Basic $2.64  $2.76 $1.76 
  Diluted $2.61  $2.71 $1.74 
          
Weighted-average common shares outstanding      
  Basic  14,430,606   14,357,326  14,765,337 
  Diluted  14,602,149   14,617,377  14,978,667 
          
Cash dividends per common share $0.55  $0.55 $0.43 
          


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
       
       
    March 31, December 31,
     2023   2022 
    (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$865,691  $747,526 
Fed funds sold 20,000   20,000 
 Cash and cash equivalents 885,691   767,526 
       
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 22,155   22,459 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 367,492   428,295 
Loans 5,057,728   5,074,793 
 Less allowance for credit losses (68,929)  (68,472)
 Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (10,286)  (9,939)
 Loans, net 4,978,513   4,996,382 
       
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 18,628   21,990 
Customers' liability on acceptances 107   1,731 
Bank furniture and fixtures, net 8,784   8,999 
Bank-owned life insurance 10,425   10,357 
Accrued interest receivable 26,532   23,593 
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 59,009   61,173 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000 
Deferred tax assets 43,713   43,218 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,188   21,718 
Other assets 3,300   2,917 
 Total assets$6,461,537  $6,425,358 
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Deposits:   
 Non-interest bearing demand deposits$1,050,992  $1,192,091 
 Interest-bearing deposits: 1,751,439   2,295,212 
  Savings 33,861   39,527 
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,329,720   1,138,727 
  Other time certificates 1,241,754   891,440 
  Total deposits 5,407,766   5,556,997 
       
Acceptances outstanding 107   1,731 
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 150,000   - 
Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,055   147,995 
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 26,709   27,490 
Operating lease liabilities 21,076   20,949 
Accrued interest payable 4,529   2,608 
Other liabilities 46,754   37,162 
 Total liabilities 5,804,996   5,794,932 
       
Shareholders' equity 656,541   630,426 
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,461,537  $6,425,358 
       
Book value per common share$45.49  $43.91 
Number of common shares outstanding 14,432,122   14,358,145 


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
         
         
    For the Quarter Ended
         
    March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
     2023  2022  2022  2022  2022 
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:     
 Interest income$109,084 $98,379 $78,420 $62,559 $55,024 
 Interest expense 35,369  24,267  11,630  6,135  4,992 
  Interest income before provision for credit losses 73,715  74,112  66,790  56,424  50,032 
  Provision (reversal of) for credit losses 500  2,000  2,700  2,900  (250)
 Noninterest income (1,066) 2,808  2,187  2,601  2,266 
 Noninterest expense 18,899  19,976  17,400  17,140  16,157 
 Income tax expense 15,176  15,384  13,688  10,916  10,364 
  Net income$38,074 $39,560 $35,189 $28,069 $26,027 
         
 Earnings per share     
  Basic$2.64 $2.76 $2.44 $1.90 $1.76 
  Diluted$2.61 $2.71 $2.40 $1.87 $1.74 
         
Ratios for the period:     
 Return on average assets 2.41% 2.48% 2.25% 1.84% 1.75%
 Return on beginning equity 24.47% 26.58% 23.60% 18.91% 17.99%
 Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 4.77% 4.75% 4.37% 3.77% 3.42%
 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.20% 1.25% 1.11% 1.12% 1.08%
 Efficiency ratio 26.01% 25.97% 25.23% 29.04% 30.89%
 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.00% 0.00% -0.19% 0.00% 0.11%
         
Ratios as of period end:     
 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.63% 10.30% 9.95% 9.92% 9.92%
 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.30% 10.81% 10.46% 10.61% 11.20%
 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.30% 10.81% 10.46% 10.61% 11.20%
 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.91% 14.39% 14.09% 14.31% 15.12%
 Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.36% 1.35% 1.33% 1.25% 1.27%
 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans254.56x12.49x10.75x5.27x27.15x
         
Average balances:     
 Total securities$442,852 $434,830 $410,649 $430,203 $455,899 
 Total loans 5,012,862  4,981,561  4,908,870  4,777,353  4,367,095 
 Total earning assets 6,276,630  6,193,330  6,076,616  6,008,024  5,938,720 
 Total assets 6,400,849  6,328,017  6,215,184  6,133,703  6,044,155 
 Total time certificate of deposits 2,209,370  1,872,239  1,749,257  1,810,886  1,869,654 
 Total interest bearing deposits 4,451,299  4,287,287  3,973,105  3,982,888  3,947,616 
 Total deposits 5,479,945  5,468,562  5,373,252  5,301,370  5,215,810 
 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,630,982  4,435,245  4,121,005  4,130,729  4,095,399 
 Total equity 650,963  613,729  598,188  606,260  597,214 
         


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
             
    As of
             
    March 31, December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31,
     2023   2022   2022   2022   2022 
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:         
Assets:         
 Cash and cash equivalents$885,691  $767,526  $749,484  $768,658  $985,162 
 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 22,155   22,459   12,442   12,784   13,496 
 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 367,492   428,295   377,534   400,597   430,280 
 Loans:         
  Real estate – Mortgage:         
   Real estate—Residential$612,908  $609,292  $587,812  $581,412  $539,614 
   Real estate—Commercial 2,813,680   2,730,726   2,693,852   2,583,484   2,367,862 
      Total Real Estate – Mortgage 3,426,588   3,340,018   3,281,664   3,164,896   2,907,476 
  Real estate – Construction:         
   R/E Construction — Residential 175,286   193,027   179,955   168,420   141,218 
   R/E Construction — Commercial 142,319   204,478   188,083   203,217   209,726 
      Total real estate construction loans 317,605   397,505   368,038   371,637   350,944 
  Commercial and industrial 1,299,325   1,320,830   1,330,028   1,336,631   1,281,559 
  SBA 7,306   11,339   8,067   22,186   32,554 
  Trade finance 6,885   4,521   22,634   24,663   18,919 
  Consumer and others 19   580   115   128   115 
   Gross loans 5,057,728   5,074,793   5,010,546   4,920,141   4,591,567 
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (68,929)  (68,472)  (66,472)  (61,396)  (58,496)
 Net deferred loan fees (10,286)  (9,939)  (9,695)  (9,525)  (8,573)
  Net loans$4,978,513  $4,996,382  $4,934,379  $4,849,220  $4,524,498 
             
 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets$18,628  $21,990  $26,075  $21,449  $15,547 
 Investment in affordable housing partnerships 59,009   61,173   62,745   54,874   56,946 
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000 
 Other assets 115,049   112,533   115,184   110,459   101,427 
  Total assets$6,461,537  $6,425,358  $6,292,843  $6,233,041  $6,142,356 
             
Liabilities:         
 Deposits:         
  Demand$1,050,992  $1,192,091  $1,341,199  $1,385,934  $1,251,613 
  Interest-bearing demand 1,751,439   2,295,212   2,263,775   2,239,501   2,159,178 
  Savings 33,861   39,527   38,151   39,784   39,946 
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,329,720   1,138,727   971,378   870,376   924,317 
  Other time certificates 1,241,754   891,440   841,173   872,357   934,615 
      Total deposits$5,407,766  $5,556,997  $5,455,676  $5,407,952  $5,309,669 
             
 Acceptances outstanding$107  $1,731  $10,058  $11,053  $8,222 
 Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank 150,000   -   -   -   - 
 Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,055   147,995   147,936   147,877   147,818 
 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   26,709   27,490   28,611   20,036   22,606 
 Other liabilities 72,359   60,074   60,009   54,531   58,756 
  Total liabilities$5,804,996  $5,794,287  $5,702,290  $5,641,449  $5,547,071 
             
Equity:          
 Net common stock, no par value$181,208  $184,604  $180,324  $197,997  $209,065 
 Retained earnings 505,207   475,072   443,409   414,393   392,610 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (29,874)  (28,605)  (33,180)  (20,798)  (6,390)
  Total shareholders' equity$656,541  $631,071  $590,553  $591,592  $595,285 
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,461,537  $6,425,358  $6,292,843  $6,233,041  $6,142,356 
             


PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
              
            
   Three months ended March 31, Three months ended December 31, Three months ended March 31,
    2023   2022   2022 
    InterestAverage  InterestAverage  InterestAverage
   AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
   BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:           
 Loans (1,2)$5,013,740 $95,8817.76% $4,981,561 $87,1596.94% $4,367,095 $52,1194.84%
 Investment securities (3) 442,852  3,9943.66%  434,830  3,9933.64%  455,899  2,2241.98%
 Federal funds sold 20,222  2244.50%  20,000  1923.81%  20,122  190.38%
 Other earning assets 799,816  9,0874.61%  756,939  7,1393.74%  1,095,604  7700.29%
  Total interest-earning assets 6,276,630  109,1867.05%  6,193,330  98,4836.31%  5,938,720  55,1323.76%
 Deferred loan fees, net (9,937)    (10,003)    (6,322)  
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (68,466)    (66,515)    (59,951)  
Non-interest earning assets:           
 Cash and due from banks 11,527     11,569     11,589   
 Bank furniture and fixtures 8,977     9,237     10,440   
 Right of use assets 21,867     22,002     21,754   
 Other assets 160,251     168,397     127,925   
  Total assets$6,400,849    $6,328,017    $6,044,155   
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
 Deposits:           
  Interest-bearing demand and savings$2,241,929 $17,0773.09% $2,415,048 $13,9382.29% $2,077,962 $1,4500.28%
  TCD $250K or more 1,266,072  10,7433.44%  1,017,302  6,0142.35%  929,170  1,0270.45%
  Other time certificates 943,298  5,8502.52%  854,937  2,9901.39%  940,484  1,1900.51%
  Total interest-bearing deposits 4,451,299  33,6703.07%  4,287,287  22,9422.12%  3,947,616  3,6670.38%
Advance from Fedferal home loan bank 31,667  3744.78%  -  -0.00%  -  -0.00%
Subordinated debt, net 148,016  1,3253.63%  147,958  1,3253.55%  147,783  1,3253.64%
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,630,982  35,3693.10%  4,435,245  24,2672.17%  4,095,399  4,9920.49%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:           
 Demand deposits 1,028,646     1,181,275     1,268,194   
 Lease Liability 20,993     21,542     22,463   
 Other liabilities 69,265     76,226     60,885   
  Total liabilities 5,749,886     5,714,288     5,446,941   
Shareholders’ equity 650,963     613,729     597,214   
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,400,849    $6,328,017    $6,044,155   
Net interest income $73,817   $74,216   $50,140 
Net interest spread  3.96%   4.14%   3.27%
Net interest margin  4.77%   4.75%   3.42%
              
Cost of Deposits:           
 Non-interest bearing demand deposits$1,028,646    $1,181,275    $1,268,194   
 Interest-bearing deposits 4,451,299  33,6703.07%  4,287,287  22,9422.12%  3,947,616  3,6670.38%
  Total Deposits$5,479,945 $33,6702.49% $5,468,562 $22,9421.66% $5,215,810 $3,6670.29%
              
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale          
(2)Net loan fee income of $1.2 million, $972,000 and $765,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis         


Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
        
Allowance For Credit Losses History
     Quarter Ended Year ended
     March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
      (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses    
Balance at Beginning of Period $68,472  $59,969 
 Charge-Offs    
  Commercial & Industrial  44   1,222 
  Mini-perm Real Estate  -   1 
     Total Charge-Offs  44   1,223 
        
 Recoveries    
  Commercial & Industrial  1   - 
  Mini-perm Real Estate  -   2,376 
     Total Recoveries  1   2,376 
        
 Net Charge-Offs (recoveries)  43   (1,153)
 Provision forCredit Losses:  500   7,350 
Balance at End of Period $68,929  $68,472 
        
Average Loans Held for Investment $5,012,862  $4,760,815 
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $5,057,728  $5,074,793 
Net Charge-Offs (recoveries) to Average Loans  0.00%  -0.02%
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period  1.36%  1.35%
        

 

 